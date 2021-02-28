Doomfist takes on Wall Street with hilarious ‘Diamond Hands’ skin idea - Dexerto

Overwatch’s Doomfist and day-trading on the stock market might not seem like they go together at all, but one player decided to combine the two for a skin idea the likes of which we haven’t really seen before.

Back at the tail end of 2020, the biggest headline out there was undoubtedly the whole r/Wallstreetbets, GameStop stock prices saga. If you want a refresher of what went on, you can check out our rundown of the whole situation right here.

One of the memes that arose out of the chaos is “Diamond Hands,” which refers to a holder of stock or asset refusing to sell, no matter how low the prices get or how much money they lose.

It’s basically the same as “sticking to your guns” and it’s so wildly popular it’s started to seep out into other areas of the internet — including Overwatch, as one fan has made a new “Diamond Hands” Doomfist skin that actually looks pretty cool.

In the concept from Reddit user ‘daveberzack,’ Doomfist is decked out in a dark suit, some shades, and even the same blonde, ’80s stockbroker hair as the mascot for WallStreetBets.

The best part has to be his hands though, as both punching arms are now a translucent blue that does look similar to how a diamond-textured skin probably would in Overwatch.

Diamonds are some of the strongest materials to be found on earth so they would be great to punch Supports with, but building an entire Doomfist out of them would probably be fairly cost-prohibitive, even for the Talon boss.

It is somewhat similar to Doom’s “Formal” skin, but the hair and especially the arm do a good job of setting it apart. Along with the crazy stuff that goes down on WSB with the meme, it’s definitely ridiculous enough for a good laugh.

As for Overwatch skins we’ll actually be able to use, the next event on the calendar is Archives, which started in the second week of March in 2020. There’s no word on whether a new Doomfist skin will be included, but if the event starts early again like it did last year, we might not have too much longer to wait.