Overwatch 2’s new hero Venture mirrors original Doomfist only balanced this time

Overwatch 2 players have drawn similarities to the new DPS hero Venture and Doomfist’s former DPS iteration in Overwatch 1.

Overwatch 2 has just released full details on the new DPS hero Venture, including their abilities and more. The non-binary hero has a brawler-type kit, which sees them knocking up and dashing around enemy teams, all with their trusty Smart Excavator weapon.

Many players have drawn similarities between Venture’s kit and Doomfist’s original one, which also had a melee bruiser playstyle. The two characters both gain an overshield by dealing damage to enemies, can go untargetable briefly, and can dash and knock enemies back.

This has caused many Overwatch 2 players to point out these mirroring kits, with some even claiming Venture’s kit was supposed to give off the feeling of old Doomfist, with a slightly more balanced twist.

https://reddit.com/r/Overwatch/comments/1bp9af8/i_cant_be_the_only_one_who_sees_the_similarities/

Doomfist was originally designed as a close-range brawler, similar to Venture. With a quick combo that allowed them to dive in and take out targets, he was one of the more unique heroes added to Overwatch. On top of that, the hero also received over shields by dealing damage, which let them sustain themselves whilst diving into the backlines.

However, Doomfist ended up being a pain point for the community, with many bugs and glitches making him frustrating to play and play against. According to Redditors, Venture is a reimagined take on his design, which should hopefully be a little less frustrating.

“Yeah I think that Venture’s kit was designed to give a similar feeling to old Doomfist, but with several things adjusted to (hopefully) be more balanced and still be unique compared to current Doomfist,” a Redditor claimed.

Players are hopeful that this new form of Doomfist will be healthier for the game and are glad to see devs experimenting with more outside-the-box heroes that make Overwatch 2 so unique.

“I think it’s nice that they’re experimenting with high mobility characters again, and I would like to think Venture could really fill the gap that DPS Doomfist left behind as a close range brawler.”