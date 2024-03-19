Overwatch 2 will have a season dedicated to reworking its worst maps

Multiple Overwatch 2 maps are getting reworked in upcoming seasons, including often complained-about maps like Colosseo, Numbani, and Havana.

In a developer update shared by Blizzard about upcoming changes to Overwatch 2, it was announced that multiple maps would be seeing touch-ups to make them play better in the near future.

In the video, Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller named several maps that would be getting reworks or touch-ups to address community pain points. While some would be coming sooner, the bulk of these changes will come in a bespoke season focused on altering several existing maps.

In Season 11, Colosseo will be reworked to address several issues in the controversial Push map. However, that is only the start of the proposed changes. In the developer update Keller goes on to say that “sometime after Season 12, we’re looking at creating a season that will be focused on map reworks rather than a new map.”

Keller says that the final list of maps getting worked on is still in flux, but Dorado, Circuit Royale, Havana, and Numbani are name-dropped as likely to see work.

Overwatch 2 is full of maps and game modes – and every player will feel very differently about each. That said, there is a general community consensus around certain maps. For example, King’s Row is among the most beloved, while maps like Havana with its long sightlines, can feel oppressive against a good enemy sniper.

Maps like Numbani also have a very tough first point with a long distance to travel, and it being very defensible from high ground.

This should all bring positive change to the map pool of Overwatch 2. Players have complained about certain maps for years, and while we’ve seen 2-CP maps removed from the game entirely, map reworks have been relatively rare in the franchise’s history. To get this much in one go is very exciting, and hopefully will smooth out complaints.