Overwatch 2 voice lines suggest scrapped ultimate could return with new hero

A perplexing Overwatch 2 voice line discovery has players convinced that a scrapped OW1 ultimate ability could be coming back with the release of a new hero.

Overwatch 2 is chock-full of unique hero interactions with the game’s many abilities. From conversations between characters to individual ability dialogue, fans are still discovering new ones to this day.

However, some voice lines are a bit old these days. Symmetra’s old Shield Generator ultimate, for instance, came with numerous hero voice lines that would activate when it was spawned.

Interestingly, new heroes such as Mauga, Ramattra, Lifeweaver, Illari and Junker Queen all have voice lines discussing the Shield Generator, leaving players under the impression that the ultimate may be coming back.

Blizzard Entertainment Symmetra’s old Shield Generator could end up coming back.

Overwatch 2 players think new hero could have Shield Generator ability

Symmetra’s Shield Generator ultimate was unique in that it granted teammates an extra 75 HP if they were within the radius of the ability.

The ultimate had no set duration and lasted until it was either destroyed or the Symmetra player switched heroes. While the ability was scrapped for Sym’s third rework, its remnants remain, even though heroes like Mauga were released way after the Shield Generator was removed.

In a post on X, OW2 player ‘catgrease’ shared voice lines for every new hero discussing the Shield Generator, with all but Kiriko having anything to say about it.

Users in the comments and subsequently on Reddit began theory-crafting the possibility of a new hero, such as Space Ranger, having the ability repurposed for their kit.

“So, does this mean these characters have been in development since nearly launch? Or are they planning on bringing shield generators back?” one remarked.

“A shield generator as an ability or ultimate for new hero is very plausible, so maybe they just pre-record all kind of abilities in case,” another chimed in.

“It’s either a placeholder for a hypothetical ability in the future, or it’s something the game has to have in there for functionality. Sometimes things are weird like that,” said someone else.

One possibility is that the ability will be used in an upcoming PvE mission coming later in 2024, but we have no concrete answers just yet. For now, the Shield Generator will just have to remain a mystery.

The next Overwatch 2 hero coming out will be the DPS Venture followed by a support codenamed Space Ranger and finally a tank in Season 14.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more Overwatch 2 news and updates.