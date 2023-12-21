Overwatch 2 releases Jingle Belle Mercy skin after huge fan backlash

The Overwatch 2 team has responded to the massive fan backlash about the Jingle Belle Mercy skin by releasing it early.

The Winter Wonderland update to Overwatch 2 brought a lot of fun things to the game, as well as a lot of rebalancing for heroes like Mauga.

The fan response, however, has been less than stellar as the community has taken issue with some of the things the update brought.

However, a lot of fans are upset with something it didn’t bring to the game, and now their outcry has been met with the Overwatch 2 team releasing a new skin earlier than expected.

Overwatch 2 releases new Christmas Mercy skin

Originally slated for release the day after Christmas, the Jingle Belle skin for Mercy has now been released to Overwatch 2’s shop.

As announced on the Overwatch Cavalry X account: “The #Overwatch2 team have released ‘Jingle Belle’ Mercy EARLY.” They then go on to end their post with: “It really is a Christmas miracle!”

While fans of the game are happy that it’s releasing before the holiday now, they are still perplexed by the original decision of releasing it after Christmas, with one user saying, “What even was the though process behind releasing a Christmas skin after Christmas.”

The Overwatch 2 community was not happy when they originally announced the skin was releasing on Boxing Day.

Twitch streamer, Eskay, was very direct in her response to the decision: “At least scam me properly.”

This was compounded with the skins in the Winter Wonderland update costing $30, which a lot of gamers took umbrage with as too expensive.

The fan response to the update has not been what Blizzard was wanting, but they seem to be listening, at least somewhat.