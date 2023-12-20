Overwatch 2 fans perplexed as Christmas Mercy skin is releasing after Christmas

Overwatch 2 players were left absolutely baffled after Blizzard announced that a long-awaited Christmas-themed Mercy skin would only be releasing the day after Christmas.

Winter Wonderland 2023 is here and the annual Overwatch event has already caused a big headache for players following the reveal of the Winter Fair battle pass and how it limits the amount of skins players can unlock.

That’s not the only drama in the air this holiday season, however. On December 19, Blizzard confirmed that the Jingle Belle Mercy legendary skin would only be coming out on Boxing Day, a full day after Christmas.

This didn’t sit well with the community who roasted the devs like chestnuts over an open fire, unhappy with the planned release schedule.

Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard in war on Christmas Mercy skin

In the comments to the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, OW2 fans voiced their anger, completely perplexed by the Mercy release.

“I can’t believe you’re acting this way when Santa Clause is LITERALLY on his way to town,” blasted Twitch streamer GekGemu.

“Maybe I’ll wait until next year to buy it then if you’re gonna keep releasing skins after the holiday they’re meant for,” remarked another.

Twitch streamer Eskay was more angsty with her message to Blizzard, also taking aim at the new $30 weapon skins.

“There’s nothing new in the game and no way I’m paying 30$ for these weapon skins. And where is the Mercy skin?” she questioned. “Christmas is in 6 days and I don’t want to buy it after. At least scam me properly.”

So far, Blizzard has yet to comment on this decision and it remains a mystery on why the skin is only coming out after the big holiday on the 25th.

