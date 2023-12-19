Overwatch 2 Dec 19 Winter Wonderland patch completely rebalances Mauga

The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles – and it rebalances Mauga yet again for his ranked introduction.

Blizzard has revamped its 2023 edition of Winter Wonderland with a new limited-time special Battle Pass that gives players the option to unlock even more skins through a “Winter Fair.”

The event also adds plenty of Christmas skins and other cosmetics for players to earn, but it’s getting some backlash, because you won’t be able to unlock everything, so be sure to check out all our coverage on Winter Wonderland.

Article continues after ad

On the balance side, Mauga is getting a series of changes. His health is being lowered by 100, but his armor is being increased to compensate.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Mauga is getting even more balance changes.

For his damage, Mauga will now need to land more Incendiary Chaingun shots to ignite foes, but his spread is being decreased when only one gun is active.

Finally, Berserker’s overhealth conversion rate is being buffed from 50% to 60%.

Full patch notes below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – December 19, 2023

HERO UPDATES

TANK

Mauga

Mauga is now available in Competitive Play for players who unlocked him.

Base health decreased from 350 to 250.

Base armor increased from 150 to 250.

Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns

Number of shots with the Incendiary Chaingun to ignite enemies reverted from 15 to 10.

Spread decreased from 1.1 to 1 when only one Chaingun is active.

Berserker

Overhealth conversion rate increased from 50% to 60%.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that had some heroes’ default weapon appearing locked behind competitive points.

Hero Mastery – Fixed a bug with replays where only the bookmarks of the first run could be selected.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to thank each other.

Fixed a bug that caused the multi-kill voice over to fail to play.

HEROES

Article continues after ad

Junkrat