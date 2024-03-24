Overwatch 2 pros clutch game with insane Symmetra Mauga combo

Overwatch pros in OWCS pulled off this insane combo with Symmetra and Mauga that turned the tide of their game.

With changes to heroes, abilities, and so much more, the meta in Overwatch 2 is constantly changing. Earlier this season, the Symmetra and Mauga meta dominated the pro scene, reminding veteran players of how Overwatch one used to look with all the visual clutter.

Following this, devs rolled out new balance changes on March 19, toning some of the health and abilities of these heroes down.

Despite these changes nerfing both these heroes, it’s clear that it didn’t stop Overwatch 2 pros from running them both in their comp to pull off an insane play, leading them to turn the tide of a game.

Article continues after ad

In an OWCS match taking place in Colosseo, the ENCE team was seen pushing the bot during overtime. Meanwhile, Twisted Minds, still on their way from spawn, quickly used Symmetra’s teleporter to reach the objective.

Article continues after ad

Right after teleporting and engaging in a team fight, Mauga from Twisted Minds popped his ult, essentially trapping the enemy team inside his cage.

And just like that, the enemy team couldn’t touch the bot, especially given that Sojourn had back-capped it, resetting the progress and leaving more gap between them and the objective.

With various heroes with different abilities and ultimates, Overwatch 2 lets players pull off powerful combos that can wipe an entire team or secure an objective. And now, this one adds more to the list.