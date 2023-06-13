Overwatch 2 players will need to pay for “permanent access” to PvE story missions

Overwatch 2 players will need to pay for “permanent access” to the upcoming PvE story missions and the featured Invasion event.

Over the past few days, Overwatch fans have been bombarded with new announcements as Blizzard has dropped a number of teasers and trailers for Season 5, but also for the upcoming Season 6 Invasion event too.

However, the long-awaited PvE game modes might not be freely accessible to all, at least not in the long run. In a blog post following the release of the Season 5 patch notes came some announcements about the upcoming Invasion event and what it will bring.

It’s here where Blizzard announced that players will need to pay to have “permanent access” to the Invasion PvE story missions debuting in Season 6.

According to the blog post, there will be two different bundles players can purchase for access to the Invasion PvE event. A normal bundle for $15 USD and an “Ultimate Bundle” for $40 USD. Below is what the normal bundle includes:

Permanent access to the Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions

1000 Overwatch Coins

A Legendary Sojourn skin

Permanent access to Sojourn as a playable hero for new players: unlocked upon completing story missions

And if players decide to buy the Overwatch 2: Ultimate Invasion Bundle, they will have access to the above as well as the following:

The Null Sector Premium Battle Pass with 20 Battle Pass skips

An additional 1000 Overwatch coins

Two additional Legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko

It seems the Invasion bundles will function similarly to the Seasonal Starter Pack and Ultimate bundles which have been available to buy for every Season since Overwatch 2’s release.

However, it was not confirmed if players who decide to not buy bundles will get temporary access to the story missions, as the blog post only mentions “permanent access.”

However, we will have to wait and see for more clarification as we get closer to August 10, Season 6’s release.