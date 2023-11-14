Overwatch 2 players want “obvious” Ana nerf to improve tanking experience

Multiple Overwatch experts are calling for a simple Ana change to make tanking more fun in OW2.

Overwatch 2 has been beefing up its tank roster with the sequel to give players more options, but one of the most controversial gameplay abilities remains in the form of Ana’s Biotic Grenade.

Healing is a very powerful tool, and Ana’s Bionade prevents allies from having their HP restored, which can be a nightmare for certain tanks like Roadhog and the upcoming Mauga.

While the devs have nerfed Biotic Grenade’s cooldown and even reworked Roadhog’s Take a Breather to deal with the ability a bit more, players are convinced that there was an easier solution.

Overwatch 2 players want easy nerf to Ana

In posts across social media, players discussed the Roadhog rework and how the tank didn’t need so many changes to be in a better place.

“[The] Take a Breather change is all he needed to function, along with an anti-heal nerf to Ana to be like 50% reduced healing instead of an entire anti and we’d be in a good place,” commented OW2 content creator KarQ.

Tikatee, a former Overwatch World Cup coach called changes to Bionade a “necessity” to make tanks like Roadhog and Mauga viable. He too agreed with the 50% reduced healing suggestion.

“Make it 50% reduced healing, or make it a heal check (heal the target x amount to cleanse the effect),” he said.

On Reddit, users shared their thoughts on the proposed changes to Biotic Grenade, with many commenting how the 50% reduction should only apply to tank heroes and not DPS or supports.

“A change to Bio-Nade is obvious at this point, and so is how you would change it,” one user stated in a thread.

“It’d be cool if Anti was a 50% healing reduction on Tanks only, so it’s still strong but not crippling to play against vs arguably the most important member of the team,” one player remarked.

Interestingly, the developers have been discussing this possibility. During a Twitch streamer with Roadhog main Cyx, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson revealed they’ve talked about limiting Biotic Grenade’s effectiveness against tanks.

“We’ve talked about it quite a bit. We’ll see with Season 8 and the Roadhog rework and [monitor] Ana’s effectiveness there,” he said.

In addition to the possible Ana nerfs, Dawson also confirmed that Mauga will be getting buffed from his free preview state to increase his survivability in the upcoming S8 patch.