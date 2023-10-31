Overwatch 2 Oct 31 patch notes: Le Sserafim event, massive support nerfs, more

Overwatch 2’s October 31 Halloween patch brings support role’s terrifying effectiveness down a peg across the board, along with some other assorted hero nerfs, some minor buffs here and there, and the addition of all the Le Sserafim skins and the limited time mode that comes with them. Here’s everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim event is something players have been looking forward to since its announcement, with 5 fan-favorite Overwatch characters getting a K-pop makeover.

It turns out that the heroes they chose make a pretty strong team comp, so don’t be surprised if you see the Le Sserafim group running around and destroying their opponent with style.

Other than that, almost every support hero is getting some hefty nerfs to bring the role’s power level down, and some assorted heroes in other roles are getting balance changes.

There are some assorted bugfixes and other quality of life updates detailed in Blizzard’s full patch notes, but, for the sake of brevity, we’ll focus on the main balance changes and crucial bugfixes. Here are the October 31 Overwatch 2 patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Oct 31 patch notes

Le Sserafim limited time event “Concert Clash” added

Concert Clash is a 3v3 Capture the Flag mode, one that takes place in a custom Busan map made over to capture the spirit of the event. Only Le Sserafim’s 5 members – Sombra, D.VA, Brigitte, Tracer, and Kiriko – will be playable. The event begins on November 1 at 11 AM PST, 2 PM EST, a day after the Overwatch 2 October 31 patch notes go live.

Hero Balance

Tanks

D.VA (Buffs)

Fusion Cannons

Movement speed penalty reduced from 40% >>> 30% while firing

Micro Missiles

Projectile speed increased from 40 >>> 50

Doomfist (Nerfs)

Rocket Punch

Minimum wall stun duration decreased from 0.25 >>> 0.15 seconds

Maximum wall stun duration decreased from 0.75 >>> 0.6 seconds

Winston (Buffs)

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire range increased from 30 >>> 40 meters

DPS

Bastion (Nerfs)

Configuration: Assault (AKA Turret Form)

Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds

Weapon spread increased by 10%

Cassidy (Nerfs)

Magnetic Grenade

Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds

Mei (Nerfs)

Endothermic Blaster

Primary fire slow effected reduced from 40% >>> 30%

Sombra (Buffs)

EMP

Ultimate cost decreased by 10%

Symmetra

Base Stats

Shield health reduced from 125 >>> 100, bringing her total HP down from 225 >>> 200

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss

Unscoped shots reach maximum spread after 7 shots, up from 3.

Infra-Sight

Ultimate cost reduced by 10%

Support

Ana (Nerfs)

Biotic Grenade

Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds

Baptiste (Nerfs)

Immortality Field

Health decreased from 150 >>> 125

Cooldown increased from 23 >>> 25 seconds

Illari (Mostly nerfs)

Solar Rifle

Primary fire projectile size reduced from 0.1 >>> 0.05 (this means projectiles are approximately half as large as they were before, making shots harder to hit in general but easier to weave between targets. This reads like a nerf but has the potential to be a buff in high level play)

Healing Pylon

Base health reduced from 75 >>> 50. Total HP is now 125 >>> 100

Cooldown when destroyed increased from 12 >>> 15 seconds

Kiriko (Nerfs)

Protection Suzu

Cooldown increased from 14 >>> 15

Lifeweaver (Nerfs)

Healing Blossom

Ammo reduced from 20 >>> 16

Max heal reduced from 75 >>> 70

Life Grip

Cooldown increased 16 >>> 19 seconds

Zenyatta (Slight buffs with a massive nerf)

Base Stats

Base health increased from 50 >>> 75, giving Zenyatta 200 >>> 225 total HP

Harmony Orb

Time to wear off when not in line-of-sight increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Orb of Discord

Can no longer be reapplied to the same target for 7 seconds after the effect has been removed

Range increased from 30 >>> 40 meters

Crucial bugfixes

There were a ton of bugs fixed this patch, but there are a few in particular that are worth highlighting: