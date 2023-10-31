Overwatch 2 Oct 31 patch notes: Le Sserafim event, massive support nerfs, more
Overwatch 2’s October 31 Halloween patch brings support role’s terrifying effectiveness down a peg across the board, along with some other assorted hero nerfs, some minor buffs here and there, and the addition of all the Le Sserafim skins and the limited time mode that comes with them. Here’s everything you need to know.
Overwatch 2’s Le Sserafim event is something players have been looking forward to since its announcement, with 5 fan-favorite Overwatch characters getting a K-pop makeover.
It turns out that the heroes they chose make a pretty strong team comp, so don’t be surprised if you see the Le Sserafim group running around and destroying their opponent with style.
Other than that, almost every support hero is getting some hefty nerfs to bring the role’s power level down, and some assorted heroes in other roles are getting balance changes.
There are some assorted bugfixes and other quality of life updates detailed in Blizzard’s full patch notes, but, for the sake of brevity, we’ll focus on the main balance changes and crucial bugfixes. Here are the October 31 Overwatch 2 patch notes:
Overwatch 2 Oct 31 patch notes
Le Sserafim limited time event “Concert Clash” added
Concert Clash is a 3v3 Capture the Flag mode, one that takes place in a custom Busan map made over to capture the spirit of the event. Only Le Sserafim’s 5 members – Sombra, D.VA, Brigitte, Tracer, and Kiriko – will be playable. The event begins on November 1 at 11 AM PST, 2 PM EST, a day after the Overwatch 2 October 31 patch notes go live.
Hero Balance
Tanks
D.VA (Buffs)
Fusion Cannons
- Movement speed penalty reduced from 40% >>> 30% while firing
Micro Missiles
- Projectile speed increased from 40 >>> 50
Doomfist (Nerfs)
Rocket Punch
- Minimum wall stun duration decreased from 0.25 >>> 0.15 seconds
- Maximum wall stun duration decreased from 0.75 >>> 0.6 seconds
Winston (Buffs)
Tesla Cannon
- Secondary fire range increased from 30 >>> 40 meters
DPS
Bastion (Nerfs)
Configuration: Assault (AKA Turret Form)
- Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds
- Weapon spread increased by 10%
Cassidy (Nerfs)
Magnetic Grenade
- Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds
Mei (Nerfs)
Endothermic Blaster
- Primary fire slow effected reduced from 40% >>> 30%
Sombra (Buffs)
EMP
- Ultimate cost decreased by 10%
Symmetra
Base Stats
- Shield health reduced from 125 >>> 100, bringing her total HP down from 225 >>> 200
Widowmaker
Widow’s Kiss
- Unscoped shots reach maximum spread after 7 shots, up from 3.
Infra-Sight
- Ultimate cost reduced by 10%
Support
Ana (Nerfs)
Biotic Grenade
- Cooldown increased from 10 >>> 12 seconds
Baptiste (Nerfs)
Immortality Field
- Health decreased from 150 >>> 125
- Cooldown increased from 23 >>> 25 seconds
Illari (Mostly nerfs)
Solar Rifle
- Primary fire projectile size reduced from 0.1 >>> 0.05 (this means projectiles are approximately half as large as they were before, making shots harder to hit in general but easier to weave between targets. This reads like a nerf but has the potential to be a buff in high level play)
Healing Pylon
- Base health reduced from 75 >>> 50. Total HP is now 125 >>> 100
- Cooldown when destroyed increased from 12 >>> 15 seconds
Kiriko (Nerfs)
Protection Suzu
- Cooldown increased from 14 >>> 15
Lifeweaver (Nerfs)
Healing Blossom
- Ammo reduced from 20 >>> 16
- Max heal reduced from 75 >>> 70
Life Grip
- Cooldown increased 16 >>> 19 seconds
Zenyatta (Slight buffs with a massive nerf)
Base Stats
- Base health increased from 50 >>> 75, giving Zenyatta 200 >>> 225 total HP
Harmony Orb
- Time to wear off when not in line-of-sight increased from 3 to 5 seconds.
Orb of Discord
- Can no longer be reapplied to the same target for 7 seconds after the effect has been removed
- Range increased from 30 >>> 40 meters
Crucial bugfixes
There were a ton of bugs fixed this patch, but there are a few in particular that are worth highlighting:
- Fixed a bug that would disband your group if you selected ‘Leave as Group’ in a Competitive match.
- Fixed a bug that prevented some Player Icons from being equipped.
- Fixed some areas of Antarctic Peninsula that could get players stuck.
- Fixed an area on Route 66 that allowed players to stand outside the intended playable space.
- Samoa Map fixes:
- Fixed some areas that had gaps that caused unintended sight lines.
- Fixed some areas that allowed players to stand in unintended locations.
- Fixed some areas of the map that allowed turrets to be placed outside the playable space but still attack enemies.
- Fixed some areas of that map that could get players stuck.
- Fixed lighting in some areas of the map.