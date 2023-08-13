Overwatch 2 players praise new feature that makes defeat “less frustrating”

Overwatch 2 players are expressing satisfaction with the latest “Hero Progression” update, which is seemingly giving players a new incentive to play.

Overwatch 2 has been making headlines and not all for the right reasons. The game’s tumultuous debut on Steam, where it’s now the lowest-rated game, has cast a shadow over the release of the “Invasion” update.

However, amidst this backdrop of criticism, some players are making an effort to share positive feedback on new features. In particular, players are praising the “Hero Progression” system, which was introduced in the most recent update.

The Hero Progression system in Overwatch 2 is a departure from the leveling mechanics of the original Overwatch, now bringing a unique focus on individual hero stats. These stats encompass various in-game achievements, from the number of games played to specific accomplishments like Reinhardt’s Earthshatter stuns and kills.

In-game explainer of Overwatch 2’s new Hero Progression system

As these stats level up, players are rewarded with hero emblems that evolve in design with each subsequent level. While current rewards — such as emblems and name cards — are appreciated, players are wanting more enticing rewards, like legendary or epic skins.

The community’s response to this system has been positive for the most part. A Reddit thread, with the title “Hero mastery makes defeats less frustrating,” has stirred discussions, with the original poster commenting, “might be a hot take, but I feel like that hero mastery progressing after each game makes defeats less frustrating as you feel less like you wasted your time.”

Although the original poster confused the “Hero Mastery” with the “Hero Progression” system, the overall sentiment of appreciation was evident.

The post resonated with fellow Overwatch players, with one commenting, “Honestly I agree. Although it’s pretty hard to stay calm when your team p***es you off more than the game.” Another user highlighted the progression screen’s appeal, noting its superiority over the end-of-match cards from the original game.

However, it’s not all praise. Some players have voiced concerns over the potential staleness of the rewards, and the lack of a level cap has left some feeling aimless. Others expressed disappointment that the new Hero Progression system doesn’t account for the many hours of gameplay players have previously put into the game.

The Hero Progression system’s mostly positive reception stands in stark contrast to Overwatch 2’s reception on Steam. The game has been swamped with over 87,000 negative reviews, making it the platform’s lowest-rated game.

The criticism mostly revolves around Blizzard’s monetization strategies. The decision to charge full price for the original Overwatch and subsequently replace it with a heavily monetized free-to-play Overwatch 2 has not sat well with many.

Yet, despite these challenges, it’s clear that some players appreciate that Blizzard has continued to innovate and introduce new features.