Overwatch 2 players “infuriated” by massive Hero Progression mistake

Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion is here and it’s brought a ton of new features. One of these developments is the notion of Hero Progression. Even though it will provide plenty of longevity to the game, players think Blizzard has ignored a glaring issue.

After weeks of teasing and advertising, Overwatch 2 Season 6 has joined the party. Whereas Season 5 was considered a more non-descript season, S6 is quite possibly the biggest in Overwatch history. The PvE missions add lore and story content to the franchise, while Flashpoint is a brand-new multiplayer game mode.

Article continues after ad

In addition to this, the devs have also added Hero Progression. A new system that rewards players for investing countless hours into a certain character. With 38 Heroes, there’s certainly going to be a lot of playing required to level everyone up, but players feel the devs have deliberately made a move to prolong this.

Overwatch 2 Hero Progression decision is “annoying”

When players boot up Overwatch 2 following the S6 update, if you head to the Hero Progression page, even if you’ve played the game before, all Heroes will be set at Level 0 with no XP earned.

Article continues after ad

“I’m mildly infuriated the Hero Progression system doesn’t take into account the countless hours I’ve put into this game,” said one clearly frustrated OW2 player in a Reddit post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The user explained: “You really telling me that 200 hours on Doomfist= Mastermind Recruit? Don’t tell me they don’t have my stats. Edit: Don’t know why everyone, assuming anyone, expected it to autocomplete the whole progression upon login. Just give some acknowledgment of what you’ve done. If not for OW1, at least for OW2 seasons before this one.”

Article continues after ad

In response, a commenter gave their thoughts on the subject: “Yeah, this is annoying it’s something they could have provided but it’s clearly a gamification thing being abused to keep long-term players playing.”

Another frustrated OW2 player added: “3000+ hours played newbie here. I get this is probably lose-lose here for the OG crowd, but to have so many hours invested, which is progress, ignored in the progress system feels bad.”

Some players also believe that “Making it retroactive would basically give tons of people nothing to work for.” Whichever way you look at it, it’s a surefire way to keep players invested. Although Overwatch 2 players have already taken to Steam to review bomb the title into oblivion it seems.