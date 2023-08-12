Overwatch 2 becomes Steam’s “worst game of all time” despite huge player figures

After just two days of Overwatch 2 being released on Steam, the game has stormed the charts becoming not only one of the most-played games on the platform but also the lowest-rated game after over 70,000 negative reviews.

Blizzard’s latest Overwatch release was only previously available on the developer’s game launcher Battle.net for PC. However, with the release of Season 6: Invasion they have looked to capitalize on new fans by launching on Steam.

After only a few hours after launching on Aug 10, the free-to-play game stormed up the charts quickly becoming of the most-played games.

According to Steam’s charts following two days the game took the spot as the 13th most played game.

Despite the soaring opening player figures since release, Overwatch 2 was instantly flooded with negative reviews as critics bombed the game with over 60,000 negative reviews in just 48 hours.

This has ultimately led to the latest installment becoming the “worst reviewed” game on Steam according to Steam250’s Hall of Shame, with a severely low rating of 1.09.

Why has the game become the worst-rated Steam game of all time?

Overwatch 2 is one of Blizzard’s biggest franchises, therefore its debut release on Steam being paired with a new season launch makes it a big target for angry players.

After two days of angry fan reviews and watching the social media frenzy unfold against Overwatch, the blame points to various reasons. They range from balancing issues, lack of content, and bugs to even the “toxic community”, one user said.

The game has also gained an incredibly low score of 1.4 on the popular gaming review site Metacritic, showing it is not just a Steam review bombing.

The main issue with the game revolves mainly around many users directly comparing it to Overwatch 1, “it is the exact same game. Biggest cash grab of the 21st century.” One user says.

Countless reviews have highlighted how identical the two are, with the latter regarded as just including very highly-priced cosmetics that players were not able to transfer from the first game.

Overwatch 2 has not only caught flack for the game itself but with its marketing efforts of spending “millions” on celebrity marketing instead of fixing the issues.