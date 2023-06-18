Overwatch 2 players fear it’ll take years to get Mythic skin for their hero

After estimating the timeframe of Mythic skins, some Overwatch 2 fans are worried it might take half a decade before every Hero gets a Mythic.

As any fan who’s played Overwatch knows, each Hero in the game has a plethora of skins to choose from to add a bit of unique personality and flair for each player.

Of course, the cream of the crop for these skins are Mythic Skins, which have only been made available for Genji, Junker Queen, and Kiriko at the time of writing.

After estimating the time between releases for new Mythic skins, some Overwatch 2 players have started to worry about how long it may take their favorite Hero to get the Mythic skin treatment.

Overwatch 2 fans worried about Mythic skin timeframe

A thread on the Overwatch subreddit gained traction among the community after one user said made a post titled “I just realized how long it’d take for every character to get a mythic skin…”

The OP explained that they couldn’t wait for Widowmaker to eventually get a Mythic skin, hoping that she wouldn’t be last in line among the game’s 37-character roster. This made them wonder how long it would theoretically take for every character currently in the game to receive a Mythic skin.

“If there’s a new season every 2 months, and there are 37 characters that would make 74 months which is 6 years… Imagine waiting 6 YEARS for your main to finally get a Mythic skin, not to mention all the new characters that’ll also need a Mythic,” the Overwatch 2 fan said.

Other players in the comments also shared this same fear and even guessed that timeframe may be generous. “Thing is, based on my experience with things like this, they will probably loop back around and give a second to someone before every character gets one,” guessed one player.

They also put forward that Blizzard could even introduce something like “Mythic weapons” which would theoretically make the wait even longer.

Some players likened this to Apex Legends’ heirloom releases, which have become a steady tradition throughout the battle royale’s 17 seasons.

While this is purely speculation, if the estimated timeframe continues on from the past three Mythic skins that have already been released Overwatch 2 fans could indeed be waiting quite a while to see their favorite Hero get their special cosmetic.