Overwatch 2 World Cup skins available for purchase but cost as much as a Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 World Cup skins are unexpectedly available for purchase now, but it seemingly costs as much as a full Battle Pass to get a set per hero.

The Overwatch World Cup conference qualifiers are set to begin for each region on June 22, mid-way into Season 5 of Overwatch. However, what you may not have realized is that you can buy the World Cup skins players will be using in the qualifiers, but with a catch.

Pointed out by a user on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, they found that players can now buy the World Cup skins through the hero gallery.

However, each skin for each Hero costs quite a hefty sum. Needing the same amount of in-game currency you’d spend to purchase the Battle Pass, 1000 Overwatch Coins.

If you navigate a specific hero’s skin gallery, and filter by “Overwatch esports” in the category section, you are able to purchase the Home and Away skins for the World Cup.

It seems the discovery was made after the Season 5 update to the game, as the Season 5 announcement did make mention of the World Cup qualifiers happening mid-season. However, it is unsure if this was intentional by the devs as we’re still a week away from the qualifiers.

If we were to go off previous Contenders and Overwatch League tournaments from this year, chances are that several hero’s World Cup skins will be part of the drops. But we don’t have official confirmation yet.

However, back in February, we did get a sneak peek as for what country team skins may look like. Overwatch leaker, Naeri, shared an announcement picture of what seems to be the country skins for the UK, USA, and Australia.

But we have yet to see any of those country skins in the game for 2023’s World Cup, rather only pre-existing World Cup country skins from Overwatch 1 are in the game.