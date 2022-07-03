Overwatch 2 players discover the best xQc reference imaginable in beta

Lawrence Scotti . 2 days ago

Overwatch 2 players were stunned after discovering new voice lines in the beta that seem to be a direct reference to the former pro-player turned star Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

xQc is the most popular pro-Overwatch player of all time. The 26-year-old parlayed a following from his time competing in the Blizzard FPS into one of the biggest followings on all of Twitch where he now sits at over 10.9 million followers.

He’s had a major impact on the popularity of Overwatch, and now, it seems like Blizz has made a subtle nod to him in Overwatch 2’s beta.

Twitch: xQc xQc is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch.

Overwatch 2 players notice xQc reference in beta

Reddit user Elijaahhh posted to xQc’s own subreddit a clip from the latest round of OW 2’s beta.

The clip is of an interaction between Junkrat and Solider 76. Junkrat said, “You look like a gentleman who ate his own toenails!” Solider responded, “Why the hell would you say that to someone?”

Junk replied, “Just looking for something we might have in common.” The reference is to the countless clips of xQc chewing on his toenails during Twitch broadcasts, something he’s become notorious for.

The game’s devs promised that Overwatch 2 would include new voice lines to make character interactions feel more “alive,” and this could be part of that push.

As the latest round of the sequel’s beta plays out, players will continue to discover new voice lines and interactions between characters.

Although, nothing may top this very specific and hilarious reference to the juicer himself.