Overwatch 2 players demand more changes to “mediocre” Lifeweaver despite recent buffs

Lifeweaver’s recent Season 5 buffs aren’t enough for many Overwatch 2 players, who are demanding the support hero get additional changes in the next balance update.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero has had one of the rockiest launches ever. The support was greeted with a lukewarm response thanks to his clunky controls, low healing, and emphasis on utility.

The devs tried to rectify this by adjusting his abilities, tuning his numbers, and even removing an awkward passive that allowed enemies that killed him to get a burst of healing. However, players are still struggling to get value out of his kit.

Despite the Season 5 patch introducing a slew of buffs to the Thai hero, players say they’re still not managing to win games with him and are encouraging the developers to do more with him.

Overwatch 2 players say Lifeweaver is still a ‘throw pick’

In a post making rounds on Reddit, users discussed the state of Lifeweaver and whether or not the changes were benefiting him. Needless to say, the results were overwhelmingly negative.

“I feel like he just doesn’t do enough to warrant a pick over any other healer. I’ve noticed the games I win as Lifeweaver usually come when the other team also has one,” said one player.

Blizzard Lifeweaver is still struggling to make an impact in OW2.

Others felt the same, commenting how Lifeweaver is still too designed around enabling allies when compared to other heroes on the roster, even other supports.

“Lifeweaver’s in a weird spot in that his impact on a team is almost entirely dependent on him enabling plays for a teammate,” another remarked.

“From my experience, you’ll need a communicative (important!), aggressive, and skilled dive team to capitalize on Lifeweaver’s strengths. On teams outside of that, he’s painfully mediocre,” someone else chimed in.

As for ways to fix the controversial support, some users believe that he’s still “a few buffs away” from getting value, while others want the devs to make some modifications to one of his core abilities: Petal Platform.

Blizzard Entertainment Could changes to Petal Platform save Lifeweaver?

A common suggestion was for Petal Platform to behave more like an elevator that goes up and down, rather than just have it stay up once a teammate, enemy, or Lifeweaver is on it.

In any case, we’ll have to see what the devs decide to do once more data is collected heading into the eventual mid-season update and the upcoming Team Queue ranked mode.