Overwatch 2 players claim Doomfist nerfs made him worse than in Season 1

Following his brief yet oppressive stay at the top of the Overwatch 2 meta, big nerfs have drastically decreased Doomfist’s overall power level. Some players claim he’s “worse than he was in Season 1.”

Doomfist was reworked into a tank at the outset of Overwatch 2, a rework that put him in a spot where players couldn’t find too many reasons to pick him over other tank heroes.

With Overwatch 2’s swap to 5v5 instead of 6v6, Doomfist couldn’t shoulder the burden of being the team’s sole tank like he was meant to. The character quickly fell out of relevance, leaving hardcore Doomfist mains at a loss.

His Season 2 buffs brought him to the top of the meta, and he was quickly cut down for the sake of balance. But some players are claiming that he’s even worse now than he was in Season 1.

Overwatch 2 players claim Doomfist was overnerfed

Doomfist’s received substantial buffs going into Season 2, with a wide set of changes that helped both his kill potential and his survivability.

Players claimed that he was overbuffed, and that the hero was destroying immobile backline heroes like Ana and Zenyatta, completely altering the meta.

Now that the Doomfist nerfs have ended his short reign as the king of Overwatch 2, players are claiming that he’s worse now than he was before.

The original poster claims that Doomfist was “heavy-handedly nerfed to the stone age, to a state worse than he was in Season 1.”

While the temporary health gain from his passive and the increased threshold to empower his punch certainly hurt, the 1 second cooldown increase really hurt him. Doomfist’s punch was on a 3 second cooldown even before his Season 2 buffs, so, in that particular area, he is inarguably worse.

However, Doomfist has retained many of the quality of life buffs to his Rocket Punch, Power Block, Meteor Strike, and his passive. He’s worse than he was in Season 1 in one big way, but better in many others.

Whether or not Doomfist is able to have staying power in the Overwatch 2 meta following these nerfs remains to be seen.