Overwatch 2 players call out devs for axing popular game mode without warning

Overwatch 2 users have hit out at developer Blizzard for seemingly removing competitive mystery heroes from the game without alerting players beforehand.

The Overwatch 2 community has been extremely vocal when it comes to what they want to see added in or continued with the game. From cosmetics, maps, and more, the OW community is always providing feedback to the dev team.

In a brand new Reddit thread, players have called out Blizzard for removing competitive mystery heroes in the game. The dev team having done so without informing the community at all.

The creator of the thread first posted the news, writing “please bring this back and make it a permanent mode, a lot more fun than regular comp and less toxic, good alternative to get some gold weapons.”

Overwatch 2 plays upset over game mode being removed without notice

There are now almost 300 new comments in the thread, many of which share the same opinion and thought process as this original poster.

“They need to announce they’re removing modes. It’s just gone, poof. No mention of it anywhere,” one Reddit user wrote. “For me it’s been the only interesting mode because counter-picking was actually not a factor, and the RNG added a fun element to the game.”

Another added, “They’ve always been terrible for this. It’s only in the last few years they had a countdown to events ending – before that you had to either write down what the start event splash screen said or check online.”

Time will tell how and if Blizzard responds to the outcry. With Season 4 of the game having gone live just recently, there’s a chance the devs could backflip on their decision in the near future.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when any changes come to Overwatch 2’s competitive mystery heroes.

