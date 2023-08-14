Overwatch 2 community concerned as players claim Blizzard is “secretly deleting” cosmetics

Overwatch 2 players have expressed concerns after claiming that Blizzard has been “secretly deleting cosmetics” from the in-game Hero Gallery.

Overwatch 2 has a lot of cosmetics, from voice lines to victory poses to skins and weapon charms, Blizzard has given the players heaps of freedom when it comes to customizing their character. Of course, a portion of these cosmetics was ported over from the previous title, which were developed over the game’s several-year lifespan.

Some of these cosmetics included limited-time items that players needed to earn through events or unlock via loot boxes, making them highly coveted and treasured by the players who own them.

However, it seems some of these cosmetics may have reached the end of their lifespan in Overwatch 2, as players have claimed Blizzard has been “secretly deleting cosmetics” from the game’s Hero Gallery.

Overwatch 2 players claim Blizzard has been “secretly deleting cosmetics”

Overwatch 2 players have expressed their concerns about the supposed removal of cosmetic content from the game. Players originally noticed that both the Orisa voice line “Who says chivalry is dead?” and Bastion’s Summer Game medal victory pose had seemingly been removed from the Hero Gallery in Season 6.

“These aren’t super important cosmetics for the majority of players, but still it’s horrible to know that things you paid for, aren’t accessible for you. The fact there was no real big backlash from the community’s side is really dangerous, cause it shows Blizzard they can do whatever they want,” one player’s post outlined.

Another player claimed that the cosmetics haven’t just been removed from the Hero Gallery, but no longer exist in its entirety. This means players who have left the removed cosmetic equipped instead see Bastion A-posing.

“I still technically have the Bastion medal pose equipped, so whenever I’m on the winning team my Bastion is just stood there A-posing, it’s hilarious and I hope it never gets fixed,” a user pointed out.

Others have claimed that this removed effect varies from account to account, as their friends are still able to view the cosmetics, just not them. So it’s worth taking this intel with a grain of salt for now, as it could purely be an individual issue, rather than a widespread removal of content.

It’s uncertain if this is a bug or something else at work for Overwatch 2, but fans are hoping that this is more of a one-time thing than a running trend for the shooter.