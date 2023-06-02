Overwatch 2 players slam “underwhelming” Pride event: “This is sad”

Overwatch 2 players have slammed the new Pride month takeover in the game, calling it “underwhelming” and wondering how it can even be classified as an event in the first place.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 has had quite a rough time recently. With the partial cancellation of the PvE mode, a number of players appear to have lost a lot of faith in the game and its future. Even content creators such as Samito have quit the game temporarily, moving on to greener pastures.

Blizzard developers have stated that the PvE will be coming to the game in some form, however, but in a reduced capacity than what was originally planned. Players should still expect story content in the game, but the infinitely replayable part of the PvE has been scrapped in order to better support the game’s current state.

Though amid the turbulent stretch for the hero-shooter, players are now up in arms once again for yet another reason. This time, a chunk of the community has slammed Blizzard for delivering an “underwhelming” Pride event this June.

Overwatch 2 players slam Blizzard for Pride event

Blizzard announced that Pride month would be officially taking place in Overwatch 2 this year. Heroes such as Baptiste and Pharah had their identities revealed, confirming many fan theories about the characters. Alongside a short story, Blizzard also released several player cards that represent different LGBTQ+ identities in the game and added various Pride flags and confetti around the Midtown map.

However many players have felt that this event shouldn’t even be called an event.

“Seriously.. a few flags and confetti added to an already existing map by the developers of a multi-billion dollar company is classed as an ‘event’… It’s like saying the recent Cardboard Reinhardt Skin is an ‘event’.. What is the event?? There isn’t one??” one post reads.

“If I didn’t follow Overwatch on Twitter I wouldn’t have known there was an event on. I literally tried to check for an update.. not knowing the Pride event was already live. No loading screen, no welcome message, no brand new game mode or new objectives with rewards,” the original poster continued.

Many have criticized Blizzard for not indicating that the event is live in-game, with players feeling like they “stealth updated” the event in.

“Yeah the icons and map update are out. Without knowing it’s happening I wouldn’t have even noticed. They really stealth-updated them in,” a user replied.

Others also noticed that this is one of the first events in Overwatch 2 where there were no challenges that awarded battle pass XP or cosmetics to players.

“The fact that there isn’t even an event menu background or little event banner in the bottom right corner of the menu just shows how little effort was put into this… This is also the first “event” that doesn’t have any challenges that would give battle pass EXP or cosmetics,” one Redditor commented.

“I was thinking they’d at least do something similar to the Gardener Symmetra event… Win/Play a few games, get some XP, maybe a voice line and a spray? This is sad,” another user agreed.

It’s uncertain if Blizzard has any tricks up their sleeves to appease players in the weeks to come, but for now, some players certainly aren’t quite feeling the Pride like Blizzard was hoping for.