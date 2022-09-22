Overwatch 2 players found perfect controls change for Kiriko already

Though the game hasn’t officially launched, Overwatch 2 players already know how they want to customize the controls for Kiriko.

Blizzard revealed Kiriko as a new addition to the Overwatch universe last week. A support character arriving in the Season 1 Battle Pass, players have the option to unlock the hero on day one.

Her status as a support hero means she’ll, of course, be able to heal and protect her squadmates. But she can also output a good amount of damage, courtesy of her kunai.

Interestingly, it’s the balance of healing on one hand and dealing critical damage on the other that already has players plotting the best control schemes for Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 fan reveals the perfect controls for newcomer Kiriko

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit, -Elixo- noted their intention of mapping Kiriko’s primary fire to the left mouse button (LMB) and her healing secondary to the right mouse button (RMB).

Several other Redditors looking to Overwatch 2 said they plan on doing the same at launch. And some chimed in to reveal that they similarly switched around Moira’s heal and damage inputs.

The thinking behind such changes is that happenings on screen fail to match the default user controls. With Moira, for example, pressing the left mouse button causes the character to use her right and vice versa with RMB.

This is not an issue exclusive to the PC version of Overwatch, either. Console players similarly have to contend with inverted default right/left controls with characters like Moira and Doomfist.

Players will have license to make all the control-related changes they want when the long-awaited sequel finally arrives next month.

Overwatch 2 will launch as a free-to-play title on Tuesday, October 4 for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.