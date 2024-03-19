Overwatch 2 producer teases urgent Mauga nerfs being rushed ahead of Season 10

An Overwatch 2 producer has teased that Mauga will be receiving changes in an upcoming patch before Season 10 rolls around, alleviating fears of another meta.

Season 9 of Overwatch 2 has just undergone its mid-season patch. With nerfs to the DPS passive, and buffs to several heroes like Ana, Lifeweaver, and Mauga, the devs have attempted to reign in the balance of the game after the massive changes at the start of the season.

Since that time Mauga has seen a resurgence in the meta, much to the worry of players everywhere. Many feared that Mauga would become meta once more, crowding out other tanks and making the game less interesting.

However, it seems that even with his recent buffs Mauga’s time in the spotlight may be short-lived, as executive producer on Overwatch 2 has teased the tank may be receiving some nerfs before Season 10.

When asked about responding to feedback in regards to the DPS passive and Mauga, Jared Neuss claimed that the team is listening in to the responses.

A player then asked about an ETA for the next patch, wondering if the player base would need to wait for Season 10. Neuss had some good news in response, hinting at changes coming before the next season.

“Should have some changes before S10 but I think that’s all I can say,” the dev hinted.

The extent of these changes is not yet known, but with a patch coming before Season 10, it may mean we see a further shake-up to the meta. This could mean not only nerfs to Mauga, but balance updates to several heroes as the devs try to further shift the game as we head into the next major Season.