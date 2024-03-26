Overwatch 2’s Los Muertos weapon skins come with unique new feature

Overwatch 2’s new Los Muertos weapon skins include a unique feature that changes colors in dark and light environments.

The latest update to Overwatch 2’s in-game shop has thrown new weapon skins into the mix. Specifically, players can get their hands on Los Muertos weapons and a mega bundle, which cost 1,200 and 1,900 Overwatch Coins, respectively.

These new skins only apply to two heroes, thus far, namely Junkrat and Soldier 76. Interestingly enough, Sombra has yet to receive the character-specific addition, despite being an ex-member of Overwatch’s in-universe Los Muertos gang.

What players may find most appealing is the intricate design of the Los Muertos skins. As seen in a gameplay clip shared by Twitter user OverwatchNaeri (via Mothmaneyes), each skin features a luminescent pattern that changes color depending on the environment’s lighting.

The Los Muertos weapon skin turns certain parts of Junkrat‘s gun blue when in direct light, for instance. In darker areas, however, the design switches to a bright shade of yellow. Notably, Blizzard developers even applied the skin to Junkrat’s concussion mine and detonator.

This marks a noteworthy shift in Overwatch 2’s weapon customization options if nothing else. Prior to Season 8, such customization was relegated to the look of character reskins, Mythic skins, and competitively-earned variants.

Overwatch 2’s first line of weapon skins launched in December 2023 in the form of Hard Light designs for Mercy, Reaper, and Reinhardt. There’s currently no official word on what other changes Blizzard may have up its sleeve in this regard.