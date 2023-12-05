Overwatch 2 to introduce first premium weapon skins: Hard Light cosmetics revealed

Overwatch 2 has revealed its first-ever set of premium weapon skin cosmetics, the new Hard Light weapon skins, featuring new visual and sound effects.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 features a bunch of ways to customize your character and profile. From different skins for your favorite hero to victory poses, emotes, and even banners, there are plenty of possibilities for how you want to customize your experience.

Skins in Overwatch 2 are often the highlight cosmetic of the hero shooter, vastly changing how characters appear in-game. Generally speaking, skins can change a hero’s aesthetic, outfit, voice lines, and even weapons.

Aside from the varied weapons featured in the game’s skins, there are also Golden Weapons, which are rewards for partaking in the game’s competitive mode. However, Blizzard is looking to add a new form of weapon cosmetic into the game, one that comes at a premium cost.

Blizzard has announced a new cosmetic arriving in Overwatch 2 in the near future. The first ever premium weapon skins have been revealed as the Hard Light skin line. These fancy new weapons will be available for Mercy, Reinhardt, and Reaper, and will feature new custom visuals and sound effects.

The weapon skins feature a sleek modern look, with similar effects to the hard light Symmetra can create. These skins are also completely separate from a hero skin, meaning players can equip whatever hero skin they’d like and also equip these new premium weapon skins.

It’s likely these new weapon skins will hit the Overwatch 2 shop, however, pricing for these cosmetics has yet to be officially confirmed. It’s also likely that other heroes will receive weapon skins sometime in the near future, pending how well the new Hard Light weapon cosmetics sell.

