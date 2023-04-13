Who is the Lifeweaver voice actor from Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 added its newest hero Lifeweaver for the start of Season 4 on April 11. Like his character, Lifeweaver’s voice actor is Thai.

Following his debut, Lifeweaver marked the 37th hero and ninth support in Overwatch 2. The floral healer became the first Overwatch character from a Southeast Asian country. Lifeweaver attended Vishkar Academy as a child, where he became friends with Symmetra. Aside from his origin story, the game also revealed Lifeweaver’s pansexuality.

Throughout matches, Lifeweaver commonly speaks Thai and English. Fortunately, Blizzard Entertainment cast an actor who can actually speak Thai. Here’s all we know about Lifeweaver’s voice actor: Phuwin Tangsakyuen.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 Lifeweaver voice actor hails from Thailand

Blizzard

At 19 years old, Tangsakyuen took on the voice-acting role of 29-year-old Lifeweaver. Before his Overwatch 2 debut, Tangsakyuen began his acting career at 11 years old. He received his career breakthrough by playing the leading role of Pi Pattawee in the 2021 series Fish Upon the Sky. Tangsakyuen has also acted in shows such as The Gifted: Graduation and Never Let Me Go.

On Twitter, Tangsakyuen responded to Lifeweaver’s character trailer with one of his in-game voice lines. Overwatch then replied to the actor’s tweet praising him for bringing Lifeweaver into “full bloom.” The featured phrase only scratched the surface of Lifeweaver’s flirtatious dialogue.

Article continues after ad

Before officially dropping on April 11, many players worried about Lifeweaver’s controls. The sheer number of his abilities can cause problems for console users, particularly while switching weapons. One controller user suggested a secondary keybinding system. Their proposed solution was simultaneously pressing R2/RT and L2/LT.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, Overwatch players complained about Lifeweaver’s healing efficiency. Upon Season 4’s release, Lifeweaver received a day-one patch that adjusted his primary heal’s charge time from 1.2 to 1.0 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Despite the initial disappointment, Lifeweaver has proven beneficial in rescuing teammates with Life Grip. Check out our article on the healer’s best saves using Life Grip and Petal Platform.