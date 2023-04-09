Overwatch 2 already buffs Lifeweaver days before his release

Lifeweaver – Overwatch 2’s 37th hero – has already had his healing buffed days before his Season 4 debut.

On April 3, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed Lifeweaver would be Overwatch 2’s ninth support hero. The floral healer is the first character to hail from Thailand and was childhood friends with fellow hero Symmetra.

Following his reveal, some players expressed concern over several of Lifeweaver’s abilities. Those included pulling teammates in every direction and his underwhelming healing capability. Following feedback from players about his disappointing heals after the playtesting period, Overwatch 2 already altered Lifeweaver’s healing charge time before the Season 4 patch arrives.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 adjusts Lifeweaver’s healing charge time

Blizzard Entertainment

On Twitter, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller revealed that Lifeweaver would receive a buff on the first day of Season 4. Overwatch 2 adjusted the hero’s primary healing charge time from 1.2 to 1.0 seconds. Lifeweaver’s primary heal – Healing Blossom – operates similarly to Kiriko’s Ofuda but restores health in bursts instead of a stream.

Aside from healing, Lifeweaver can switch weapons to fire projectiles at opponents with his Thorn Volley ability. This operates like Zenyatta’s damaging ability. Lifeweaver can also spring players in the air with a Petal Platform and sprint towards them with Rejuvenating Dash.

Article continues after ad

In terms of Lifeweaver’s abilities, some players have complained about the sheer number of them. The extensive list includes Healing Blossom, Thorn Volley, Petal Platform, Rejuvenating Dash, Life Grip, the passive Parting Gift, and his ultimate Tree of Life.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I think they realized they put themselves in a problem with this character because they added one more ability than they have keybinds for,” Twitch streamer Seagull noted. “And so because of that, they just gave Lifeweaver another weapon.”

Article continues after ad

In addition to Lifeweaver’s buff, Overwatch 2 has revealed the full patch notes for Season 4. The competitive game altered eight heroes, including Moira’s Fade and a Brigitte rework.

For the extensive list of details surrounding the upcoming changes, check out our article for the full Season 4 patch notes. Overwatch 2 Season 4 goes live on April 11.