Overwatch 2 Hero Designer explains how Brigitte might be reworked in a future patch

Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer revealed the developers have been talking about potentially reworking Brigitte in a major patch and explained how they’d go about doing it.

On November 15, the first big Overwatch 2 balance patch will go live with an assortment of changes, but the devs are already teasing some big reworks planned for heroes following that.

The new patch cycle for Overwatch 2 will consist of a major patch at the beginning of the season and then a balance update at the midway point, but these aforementioned major patches will be big for a reason: hero revamps.

During a recent discussion on hero balance on Twitter, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson teased some potential reworks to Brigitte as the first character on the chopping block for some tweaks.

Overwatch 2 devs tease Brigitte ultimate changes

Speaking about major patches to begin a season, Dawson explained how the big updates will include some huge changes to a number of heroes.

“I think we’re going to be entering some seasons where you may see a lot more buffs associated with heroes, something that changes their rhythm and gameplay loops, things of that nature,” he said. “Possibly even some reworks down the line.”

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch devs have some changes planned for Brigitte.

Alec went on to say that they want to adjust how some heroes feel and pinpointed Brigitte specifically, noting how they want to do something with her in the future.

“One of the ones we’ve been talking about a bit is Brig and her ultimate. Is that something we want to keep around long term? Maybe that’s something we do in one of those major patches,” teased.

Brigitte’s ultimate and kit has already been modified in Overwatch 2. In the first game, Rally gave teammates armor, but in the sequel, it was changed to a maximum of 100 “overhealth” to herself and allies.

Although the developer didn’t indicate how they’d go about changing the ultimate, there are a number of ways they could go about replacing it, such as with an offensive-based attack.

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait and see what the devs have planned for the Swedish support hero as she joins Moira as yet another healer in line for changes in the future.