Overwatch 2 fans upset as loophole sees old Ana skin cost premium currency

Overwatch 2 is taking advantage of a ‘loophole’ to charge premium currency for the Cybermedic Ana skin that was available in the original game, even though other old skins are buyable with credits.

The launch of Overwatch 2 saw the hero shooter’s economy undergo a big change. To accommodate the transition to a free-to-play model, Blizzard introduced Overwatch Coins, a premium currency that players can use to purchase skins and bundles from the store.

However, Overwatch Coins were only used to buy new bundles that were introduced in the sequel. Any old skins brought over from the original Overwatch can still be brought with Credits that are earned through the battle pass.

That is until now, as Blizzard has released an old Ana skin that can only be purchased with Overwatch Coins.

Cybermedic Ana returns in Overwatch 2 locked behind real money

Overwatch 2 is selling the Cybermedic Ana skin from the original game for 1,100 Overwatch Coins, the equivalent of around $11 USD.

Ordinarily, skins from the original game are available for Credits that don’t cost real money but a loophole has allowed Blizzard to charge for this old Ana skin.

Cybermedic Ana was a weekly challenge skin meaning that it was never available for Credits in the first place. Instead, it was a time-limited reward that was earnable during the Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event.

This has upset some players with one responding “Overwatch 1 was just a superior game. Overwatch 2 is a sad excuse for a sequel. Pretty much just Blizzard wanting more money so they took everything that was previously free and put a paywall in front of it. Blizzard doesn’t give a sh*t about their fans.”

Another fan was equally disappointed: “Classic Blizzard. After they announced they scrapped story mode I haven’t played since, don’t believe I’ll be returning even though I’ve played since 2016. They took away so much since the original to give back so little, it’s just not worth playing their game anymore.”

Article continues after ad

Another reply tried to see the positives: “The Subaquatic Zen skin was purchasable with credits after the week it debuted in the shop. Maybe this will be the same.”

Similarly to Cybermedic Ana, Subaquatic Zen was another time-limited event skin that was rereleased in Overwatch 2. It was first sold for Overwatch Coins but made available for Credits a week after release.