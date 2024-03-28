Overwatch 2 devs tease return of fan favorite map from first game

Overwatch 2’s devs have teased the return of the fan-favorite map Temple of Anubis from the game’s very origins.

For as long as Overwatch has been around, Temple of Anubis has been in focus. It’s such a staple of the game that Overwatch’s very first gameplay trailers were filmed on the map.

But ever since the release of Overwatch 2, and the removal of the 2CP gamne mode, Anubis has been out of the mix. Though that could be changing in the very near future as the devs at Blizzard just dropped a teaser of its possible return.

When the devs dropped the gameplay reveal of Overwatch 2’s next DPS hero, Venture, they teased a new glimpse into what a return of Anubis may look like.

We see Venture, the archaeologist DPS, digging past what looks to be terrain similar to the underpass of Point B’s main on Anubis, only to find what looks to be a massive Ominic Anubis.

Although it’s unclear what sort of plans the devs have for the return of the classic map, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Anubis were to come back as either part of an event or even a story specifically for Venture, as they are an archaeologist. A reworked Clash map is also a possibility too.

Clash, the new game mode coming in as the spiritual successor to 2CP, is already deploying with Hanaoka, a spiritual successor to Hanamura, and perhaps we may also be seeing a new map for Clash in the style of Anubis.

Either way, we don’t know what the devs have planned for Anubis just yet, but fans can rest assured one of Overwatch’s original maps is finally back in the spotlight in some form.