Overwatch 2 devs explain how upcoming support heroes could “replace” Lucio

With Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s next tank hero, the devs have already begun discussing what’s next for the support role and if upcoming healers could potentially replace Lucio.

Lucio has been a significant component in many of Overwatch’s metas over the years with his unique ability to constantly speed-boost teammates into battle and overwhelm enemy forces.

With no other hero having the same degree of speed enhancement as Lucio, it’s created a unique situation where the Brazilian support becomes a must-pick in the highest levels of play.

During a recent interview, the devs discussed new heroes potentially joining the roster to compete with or even replace Lucio in team compositions where the DJ reigns supreme.

Blizzard Entertainment There are still many characters set to be revealed.

OW2 devs hint at new hero to compete with Lucio

Speaking with GamerBraves, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson discussed how Lucio can work very well with the newest hero, Ramattra by speed-boosting him, prompting a question about if any upcoming support could rival Lucio.

“I would say speed boost in particular is a thing we need to be pretty careful about in terms of stacking that and adding more options to it,” he said, seemingly debunking the possibility of another hero having a similar speed boost.

“If someone was to replace Lucio, it wouldn’t be because he’d have a better speed boost in Lucio,” he added.

The wording here is quite intriguing because Dawson seems to have a particular unreleased hero in mind with this response. He also used the pronoun “he,” further suggesting the hero he’s thinking of is male.

Blizzard Entertainment Ramattra and Lucio work very well together according to the devs.

Dawson went on to touch on what abilities this character or others may have to make them stand out: “We’re gonna keep creating new supports where they’re gonna have different utility and different abilities to make them fit into your compositions a bit differently than everyone else.”

So, it’s not clear exactly how supports could rival Lucio, but something big to keep in mind is that the devs had previously expressed a desire to make more support heroes similar to that of Mercy. Could this type of design t be who Dawson was alluding to?

We still have a long way to go until we get another hero after Ramattra with the next character only slated for Season 4, but until then, we’ll have to see how the meta developers with the leader of Null Sector joining the fray on December 6.