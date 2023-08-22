Overwatch 2 players want big Lifeweaver change to “clunky” abilities

Blizzard’s original introduction of Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2 was a mixed bag. Since then, the Support Hero has been on the receiving end of various buffs, but players still feel the character is a bit “clunky” to use.

A lot of the talk about Overwatch 2 Season 6 has understandably been about Illari. The new sun-loving Support Hero has bolstered the class even more and given players plenty of choice. While there are still questions regarding the new Hero being OP, the community still can’t seem to shake Lifeweaver from their minds.

Originally introduced in Season 4, Lifeweaver is considered a slightly more complex Support Hero. His inclusion has led to spectacular saves and plays – even some hilarious ones too. Despite the devs implementing several buffs to the character, players are still unsure of the Hero’s overall feel and use.

Lifeweaver still needs changes in Overwatch 2 Season 6?

The Support Hero class is now very competitive in Overwatch 2. Fan favorites such as Mercy continue to be popular and other Heroes are still well represented such as Moira.

However, players believe that Lifeweaver is still yet to reach his full potential. Reddit user RokuMogura explained: “Unlike most heroes like Moira or Kiriko, Lifeweaver has the longest swap time between healing and dmg in the entire game, and he can’t even cut animations like some heroes. That’s why he feels so clunky to use sometimes and why I made this comparison with my own edit.”

Their video showed how effective a quick transition could look. One commenter said: “That’s what I waiting [for] the most. It’s so obvious, I hope we will see it next patch,” and another OW2 user added: “Yeah, I noticed that too. Sometimes I don’t choose him cuz I feel like I can’t defend myself in time.”

One more comment also served to underline the notion of Lifeweaver needing a fix: “I 100% agree that they should do this change. LW is just a healbot (which is fine) but this tiny change would make him so much better.”

Overwatch 2 Season 7 could see a few changes to Heroes. We already know that Sombra is shaping up to have her kit drastically altered. So more Lifeweaver changes are not beyond the realms of possibility.