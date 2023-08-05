Overwatch 2 devs promise Season 6 buffs for Orisa, Doomfist and Ramattra

Developers working on Overwatch 2 have promised a slate of changes for some of the tank characters who have been underperforming in Season 5.

Season 6has been hyped up to be one of the biggest in Overwatch history, with the controversial story missions, new support hero, and lore updates all set to be released on August 10.

As well as all that new content, a whole host of changes to the existing roster is on its way to keep the game balanced, and the Tank heroes are a big part of those changes.

Big tank changes in Overwatch 2 Season 6

In a recent Director’s Take from Aaron Keller, the Overwatch 2 director outlined several gameplay changes they were bringing forward in Season 6, including some changes for the Tank heroes.

He said: “We’re making a change to the way we calculate damage against armor. Armor damage reduction is now additive with other sources of damage reduction and respects the current cap of 50%.

Blizzard Orisa is set to receive some damage reduction buffs to compensate for armor changes.

“It used to be multiplicative with damage reduction from abilities, creating situations where certain heroes were much more difficult to damage than intended since they were bypassing the damage reduction cap. This shouldn’t be a big change and will mostly affect Ramattra and Orisa.

Additionally, Keller also announced a change to Ramattra and Doom’s block abilities, which will now reduce damage from “stuck” abilities. This is a really nice change; one of the most frustrating things that can happen is getting stuck by a Cassidy nade or Echo bombs, blocking, then eating the full damage from the detonation.

Keller also showed some Orisa changes, explaining: ”We’re continuing to make changes to Orisa. Her Fortify ability will now grant 125 bonus health, and the start of her damage falloff will be slightly extended. We wanted to see how much the midseason changes would bring her up before the armor/damage reduction hit and think she needs a bit more to compensate.”

For more news and updates on the changes coming in Season 6, check out the changes slated for Mercy and Kiriko.