Overwatch 2 dev warns Sombra changes won’t come until Season 4 at the earliest

Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed that changes to Sombra are on the way, however fans of the hero might have to wait longer than they had hoped in order to see her restored back to her former glory.

While Overwatch 2 is swarmed with new content at the moment with the new Battle for Olympus event and much more, the game is still suffering from its fair share of problems.

Most recently, Overwatch 2 has been suffering from major balancing issues. Despite the dev team promising to address and fix these changes, the Overwatch community has been calling on Blizzard to get on top of this issue sooner rather than later.

One hero that has been highlighted more than others is Sombra, with players voicing their concerns online about how much the character has been nerfed since the original Overwatch game.

And while the changes might still be a while away, Lead Overwatch 2 hero designer Alec Dawson has posted on Twitter that the character is being looked at. Reassuring fans that changes will be made to Sombra in the future.

“Actively working on some changes for Sombra, but won’t be for Season 3,” began Dawson, before adding that the Overwatch dev team will “hopefully have more to share soon!”

An exact date on when the Sombra changes will be implemented is yet to be determined. While it is likely they will come with the launch of Season 4, Blizzard is yet to confirm this. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more information is revealed about Overwatch 2’s Sombra changes. With Season 3 expected to kick off in early February, this means Season 4 should fall around April.

