Overwatch 2 dev confirms long-awaited feature to stop players from “ruining” games

Blizzard has promised a long-requested Overwatch 2 feature in the works to finally stop players from ruining matches.

The mouse and keyboard vs controller aim assist debate has been raging for ages, but when comes to Overwatch, console players are convinced that controllers just don’t match up.

While Overwatch’s crossplay allows for Quick Play and custom matches between console and PC users, competitive play is limited to each platform, but that hasn’t stopped nefarious users from trying to get ahead.

For years, console Overwatch players have been forced to compete against users who use a XIM mouse and keyboard adaptor to get an unfair advantage, but that may soon change according to Game Producer Jared Neuss.

Blizzard The Overwatch 2 devs have a plan to combat XIMs.

Overwatch 2 devs reveal plans to combat Ximming on console

XIM users have been a big issue in many console games, because the users with XIMs are tricking the game into thinking they’re using a controller, meaning they still get aim assist.

Certain titles have stepped up with their ability to detect mouse and keyboard adaptors and Overwatch 2 is finally following suit.

In a thread on X/Twitter, a player asked if anything was being done about mouse and keyboard users on console, claiming that they were “ruining” games in Grand Master.

According to Neuss, the team has plans to take action and nip this issue in the bud before it becomes even worse.

“We are working on XIM detection so that we can stop this from happening,” he revealed.

Unfortunately, he didn’t provide an ETA on when this functionality would be added, but this is still very pleasant news for those tired of dealing with Widowmakers armed with a mouse for pinpoint accuracy.

The news comes as Overwatch 2 recently banned over 250,000 accounts in a huge crackdown on cheaters. It’s not clear yet if those detected using XIMs will be automatically banned or simply not able to queue on console.