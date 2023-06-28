Overwatch 2 June 28 update patch notes: Lifeweaver damage buffs, Cassidy nerfs, more

A new Overwatch 2 patch is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch with some nice updates to three of the game’s heroes.

Since Season 5 began, Mei and Cassidy have been quite controversial now that the devs have reintroduced some of OW1’s crowd control back into the game, albeit not to a great response.

As such, some tweaks are being made to Mei’s primary fire freeze and Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade, as players felt the abilities were a bit too ridiculous, especially with the cowboy throwing the grenade across the map.

Lifeweaver, the poorly-received support is also being looked at with some adjustments to his damage abilities by decreasing spread and increasing ammo count.

Blizzard Lifeweaver’s DPS is getting a bit of a buff.

Elsewhere, some map bugs have been fixed, allowing for Antarctica Peninsula Paraíso to return after a game-breaking glitch allowed Mercy players to take lobbies “hostage.”

More changes are scheduled to come in the form of an upcoming mid-season patch, but for now, we’ll have to see how these play out and if they can change up the meta a bit before then.

OW2 June 28 patch notes

Cassidy

Magnetic Grenade

We’d like for Magnetic Grenade to require slightly more demanding aim and intention in its use, especially at the longer ranges. The following adjustments will enable more counterplay for some heroes with quick reactions to be able to escape before the grenade sticks to them as well.

Seeking radius lowered from 1.5 to 1.3 meters.

Homing duration lowered from 1 to 0.75 seconds.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Despite the primary fire gameplay feeling more interesting now, Mei’s effectiveness overall was negatively impacted by the trade in damage for more slowing utility. We’re shifting some of that power back into her damage.

Maximum slow applied by primary fire reduced from 50% to 40%.

Primary fire damage per second increased from 55 to 70.

Deep Chill (Passive)

Maximum slow applied when this effect activates reduced from 75% to 65%.

Blizzard Entertainment Mei is getting her CC modified in this latest update.

SUPPORT

Lifeweaver

Thorn Volley

Lifeweaver provides a lot of healing and defensive utility but struggles with the consistency of his offensive damage output when not in close range. As he typically wants to position himself further away from his allies, these changes will enable well-aimed burst fire with the Thorn Volley weapon to be more effective at applying pressure to the enemy team.

Increased the number of projectiles to reach maximum spread from 0 to 20.

Maximum ammo increased from 70 to 80.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug with the competitive Titles not unlocking after earning them in the previous season.

Fixed a bug with our audio that caused an issue with the “Team Radio” feature, and call outs from team members should now more accurately reflect their locations.

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed a bug where the challenge requirement for games played in the “Flex Your Power” weekly challenge was incorrect.

MAPS

Antarctica Peninsula

Fixed a location that allowed players to escape the spawn room.

Fixed an issue causing low FPS performance when specific heroes were in certain areas.

Paraíso

Fixed a location that allowed players to escape the spawn room.

Fixed an issue causing low FPS performance when specific heroes were in certain areas.

Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue with an Attacker’s spawn room that allowed the Defenders to enter.

HEROES

Doomfist

Fixed a bug with Rocket Punch that could result in not applying knockback during some heroes’ abilities.

Mei