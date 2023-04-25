Overwatch 2 April 25 patch updates Lifeweaver’s controls, buffs new support

A new Overwatch 2 patch has arrived on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch consoles with some nice buffs to Lifeweaver.

The latest support hero, Lifeweaver, has had a bit of a lackluster launch with strange default controls, low healing and a passive that players felt helped the enemy team more than their own.

Luckily, the devs have stepped up quick with a slew of big changes for the new hero to make him much more fun to play.

Article continues after ad

Primarily, they’ve completely revamped his default controls to make his secondary weapon more impactful while also adjusting some areas of his kit that were lacking: his healing and ultimate.

Plus, this patch also makes some matchmaking adjustments where a player’s rating would move up or down faster than intended, so hopefully this will lead to more quality games.

Blizzard Entertainment Lifeweaver has been buffed quite a bit!

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – April 25, 2023

SUPPORT

Lifeweaver

Developer Comment: We’ve received feedback that Lifeweaver’s control settings leave much to be desired, especially on controllers. We agree and have updated the default control scheme along with adding a new hero option for those who prefer the previous layout. Additionally, we added the ability to cancel Petal Platform by pressing the button again, similar to how Tree of Life already works, in order to help simplify the controls and reduce the amount of ability buttons displayed. We hope these changes will make playing Lifeweaver approachable for more players.

Article continues after ad

Lifeweaver’s Controls & Options have been changed, with a new default control scheme added:

Rejuvenating Dash has been moved from Ability 1 to Jump while in the air

Petal Platform has been moved from Secondary Fire to Ability 1

Petal Platform can now be manually destroyed with the Ability 1 input

Secondary Fire will now automatically swap to the Thorn Volley weapon and fire it, and while Thorn Volley is equipped, Primary Fire will weapon swap back to Healing Blossom and begin charging

Added a new Hero Option: “Use Manual Weapon Swap Control Scheme” which reenables the original control scheme for swapping weapons and changes the Rejuvenating Dash and Petal Platform ability assignments

Added a new Hero Option: “Interact Cancels Petal Platform” which reenables using the Interact input to destroy the Petal Platform and disables the Ability 1 input from destroying it

Diverged the Healing Blossom and Life Grip targeting sensitivity options so that they can be adjusted separately

General

Automatic reload time for the inactive weapon increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds

Healing Blossom

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ammo count increased to 20 from 12

Slow now steadily applies after 1 second of max charge being held

Thorn Volley

Projectile Size reduced from .125 to .1

Spread pattern adjusted, with random spread reduced. 1 of the 2 projectiles per shot now fires closer to the crosshair

Tree of Life

Health increased from 1000 to 1200

Healing pulse increased from 50 to 75

Parting Gift (Passive)

Parting gift has been removed

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue where Tracer was missing in the Overwatch League themed lobby when low settings were enabled.

Fixed an issue where players’ season three ranks would be modified when first logging into season four. Note that this patch will not immediately resolve for players who had already logged in to season four. We will be repairing these players in the coming days.

Fixed an issue where ranked players in Bronze 5 would see an incorrect percentage of progress towards the next division.

Fixed a number of edge cases where the matchmaker would be too uncertain about a player’s rating, and thus move their rating up or down faster than intended.

Maps

Esperança

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed locations on the map that allowed players to escape the playable space.

Heroes

Lifeweaver