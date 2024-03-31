Overwatch 2 6v6 returns as community remakes OW1

Do you miss 6v6 or even just the whole Overwatch one experience? Well, now there’s a way to revisit Overwatch one, thanks to a particular workshop game mode.

Players demanding that Overwatch 2 bring back 6v6 and old features have been a hot topic in the community for quite a while.

And while this concept has not officially returned to the game and was even dismissed in the past, there’s already a way to indulge in the original Overwatch experience thanks to a player-made game mode.

According to the description, the “Overwatch 1 emulator” brings players the 6v6 Overwatch One experience in Overwatch 2 using Workshop scripts.

Article continues after ad

However, 6v6 isn’t the only highlight of this game mode, as players will also be able to enjoy old hero stats and mechanics that were referenced in the Overwatch Wiki using a wayback machine.

This means that you could play as old DPS Doomfist before the tank rework, Orisa still has her bongo ult, Mercy’s super jump will require you to use the old trick instead of pressing a button, and many others.

Article continues after ad

All the new hero passives are also gone. Certain support heroes won’t be able to self-heal, DPS won’t reduce the target’s healing, and there is no reduced knockback for tanks – exactly just like Overwatch one.

Article continues after ad

To sum it up, this game mode is intended to let players enjoy Overwatch one in the most accurate and “authentic” way possible.

Those interested in jumping in can join scheduled lobbies via a community Discord. The creator mentioned that players can join unranked and ranked lobbies with an “in-house MMR” system, and they’re also currently hosting the 2021 Overwatch 1 April Fools patch for fun this week.

If you’d like to give Overwatch one a try or simply want to relieve nostalgia, this is your call.