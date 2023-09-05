Overwatch 2 Producer finally responds to demands for 6v6 to return

Ever since Overwatch 2’s release, players have been debating if the switch to 5v5 is better than 6v6 and now, OW2’s Executive Producer has weighed in.

Overwatch 2 launched with some major gameplay changes from the original with the biggest by far being the removal of 2CP and the switch from 6v6 to 5v5 with one tank.

For many players, OW1 had more of a focus on team play with the extra tank while Overwatch 2 is more about the solo carry, especially considering there are less shields in the sequel.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone has been a fan of these changes, however, and with the discussion raging on, Overwatch 2’s Jared Neuss joined in to share his thoughts on 6v6 being better.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 dev dismisses demands for 6v6 to come back

In a thread on Twitter/X, Overwatch 2 Content Creator SVB brought up the 6v6 vs 5v5 debate and decided to invite guests on a podcast to settle things.

As fans and streamers chimed in with their two cents, DPS player Barcode hit back at those who want the game to vert back to being six on six.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“People who want 6v6 back are some of the same mfers wanting 2CP back,” she wrote.

This attracted the attention of Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss who replied, “Nostalgia is a powerful drug.”

The remark seems to imply that Neuss, and potentially others on the Overwatch 2 team, have no plans on getting rid of 5v5 anytime soon and believe that those fond of 6v6 is looking at it through rose-tinted glasses.

Article continues after ad

While this may be bad news for those hopeful that 6v6 might come back, players can still access a 6v6 mode in the Workshop and see if Overwatch 1 really did have it right.

Article continues after ad

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.