Overwatch 2 players call for 6v6 to return as an Arcade mode

Members of the Overwatch 2 community have suggested that the original format of Overwatch 1 would make a great Arcade mode for players who remember 6v6.

The change to Overwatch 2 last year brought several big features to the game, but nothing was more significant to the day-to-day gameplay of Overwatch than the switch to 5v5. Cutting one tank from each team proved to be a big shake-up, making teams squishier and tank players more responsible for team fights.

While the change has generally been received positively by the community, there are still some players who miss the more hectic nature of the 6v6 gameplay, leading them to propose a compromise: bring 6v6 back, but just as an Arcade mode.

Overwatch 2 player proposes original Overwatch format as Arcade mode

In a post on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, one player asked: “What’s stopping Blizzard from putting 6v6 in Arcade?

“I mean, keep the 5v5, it’s still a fun game although it’s different, I’d still play it to be honest, but just… give us the choice to play between both modes, that’s all.”

The biggest problem would be the changes to tanks, as each of them are now significantly stronger than in Overwatch 1 to compensate for the missing player. However, the OP proposed some quick nerfs to health that would make them easier to manage.

Players were divided about the idea, with one person suggesting to could affect the popularity of the game overall if players were split between the two modes: “Why should they risk splitting their player base away from their main competitive and QP modes, increasing queue times for everyone and potentially dropping players because of it?”

