New York City Mayor & NYXL mocked for “cringe” Overwatch League tweet

New York City mayor Eric Adams was mocked after becoming an honorary member of NY Excelsior and sending a bizarre announcement tweet.

The Overwatch League has finally shifted over to the new Overwatch 2, starting things off with the Overwatch League 2022 Kickoff Clash which is well under way.

To celebrate the re-emergence of the esports league the New York Excelsior announced that new New York City Mayor Eric Adams was an honorary member of the club.

The announcement then drew in heavy criticism on social media from both New York City residents as well as confused Overwatch League fans.

It’s Official 📝 Announcing @NYCMayor as an honorary member of the @NYExcelsior. We are thrilled to have you on-board in our mission to make NYC the gaming capital of the world 🌎 So, when’s your competitive match debut? pic.twitter.com/YOnOdbr4rh — NY Excelsior (@NYExcelsior) May 16, 2022

NYC Mayor roasted over “cringe” Overwatch League tweet

On May 16, the NY Excelsior shared that the club was “thrilled” to bring on the mayor in their mission to “make NYC the gaming capital of the world.”

Advertisement

Read More: How to unlock new Overwatch League Reaper Luchador skin

Adams himself then tweeted from his own account about the announcement and said, “I couldn’t mash the send button fast enough — I may not be a gaming expert, but at least I’m not garbage like Hanzo!”

I couldn’t mash the send button fast enough — I may not be a gaming expert, but at least I’m not garbage like Hanzo! Proud to get in the game with @NYExcelsior. Let’s #getstuffdone @OW_Yaki @Kellan_OW @FloraOw02 @OMyunbong @GangNamJin_ow https://t.co/AoA104Cdlh — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 18, 2022

The tweet was read by social media users as strange, and one Twitter user labeled it “cringe.”

A New Yorker in the replies of the tweet roasted Adams and said, “As a New Yorker, BOOO!”

as a new yorker, BOOOOOOOO — Brandon Lee (@ArtbyBrandonLee) May 17, 2022

Seeing as Adams has no connections to Overwatch previously it’s possible the tweet was written by a staffer who has knowledge of the FPS.

Either way, OWL fans saw the bizarre crossover as a strange way to promote the esports league.