New Overwatch competitive mode idea with only 4 heroes splits opinion

Published: 7/Jan/2021 12:07

by Lauren Bergin
While Overwatch’s esports scene is a staple of the game’s identity, players have continually been asking for a better competitive experience in-game. Former OWL pro turned caster Jacob ‘JAKE’ Lyon has devised a new game mode.

The professional Overwatch scene has been defined by insane plays, game altering meta shifts and show stopping action. If you’ve played a competitive game in Overwatch though, you’re likely not going to get the same experience.

Recent changes have introduced the Priority Pass into Quick Play, encouraging players to flex out with their given roles, but no amendments have been made to the competitive game mode since 2018.

Well, former OWL DPS player turned caster and analyst extraordinaire JAKE has put forward a cool idea that would change the game mode, but fans are divided about it.

Would JAKE’s fix change the state of competitive play for the better?

JAKE’s Overwatch competitive changes

In a duo of tweets from the self professed Overwatch expert, he outlines a potential new format for the popular game mode.

He posted: “Overwatch needs a ‘Real Competitive Competitive’ Playlist where only like top 4 winrate heroes in each role are unlocked.”

His proposal would make the game much harder, but also open up a truly competitive game mode for those who really want a challenge.

He goes on to clarify this, noting: “On second thought winrate is not a good sorting metric. Just let a pro player (or me) curate the bans to reflect the strategies at the highest level.”

This would give players the true OWL experience, giving them a taste of what it means to play at the highest level. Some fans were loving the idea, but others not so much.

JAKE divides fans

While some fans were absolutely loving the idea of a more challenging system being added to the game, others found the idea completely unrealistic.

One fan argued for the idea, noting that it could be interesting “at lower ELOs.”

A second fan also noted that “this is a fire idea.”

A lot of fans, though, echoed the sentiment of this commenter. Claiming that this “would only really have an effect on DPS,” they “personally don’t like this idea.”

A final user went on a full frontal attack, exclaiming “God no, more restrictions on this game would be ridiculous.”

While Overwatch does need some adjustments when it comes to challenging its players, JAKE’s solution has proved too much for some. Perhaps implementing this a separate game mode would allow players who fancy a more pro style experience to try it out, whilst letting others continue with the current system.

Will changes be made? Only time will tell. Until then, we’ll have to content ourselves watching OWL pros instead of imitating them.

Insane Warzone exploit glitches you into the Gulag with guns

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:27

by James Busby
WZ Gulag Season 1
Activision

Warzone’s Gulag fights are already hard enough, but one game-breaking glitch is making them even tougher. 

From the horrifically broken DMR loadout, bot lobby exploits, and the seemingly never-ending hacking problems, it certainly seems Warzone has been getting off to a rocky start this year. The Black Ops Cold War integration has done very little to ease players’ current concerns with the general health of the game.

While Warzone has had its fair share of game-breaking bugs and notorious glitches, this new Gulag exploit is taking it to a whole new level. Gulag matches are already incredibly competitive and coming out of them alive is an art in itself. If the various aim-bots and wall hackers don’t end up smoking you in the Gulag, then squads using this glitch likely will. 

Warzone Gulag glitch explained

Nuketown Gulag in Warzone
Activision
Gulag fights have never been this tricky to win.

The new Warzone Gulag glitch is incredibly easy to do and players are currently using this exploit to grab some easy kills. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players voicing their concerns online. 

Twitter user @Sami_The_Yemeni was messing around with loadout drops when they ended up dropping into the Gulag with their loadout. The video then shows the player killing effortlessly kills their under-equipped opponents as they spawn into the arena. 

As you can see from the video above, recreating the glitch is incredibly easy to do. Once the glitch has been performed successfully, players can freely run around the outskirts of the Gulag and mount on the wall to mow down their unsuspecting victims.

While enemy players and the gas can still kill those exploiting this glitch, it’s still a pretty shameful tactic and one players will be hoping for Activision to patch as quickly as possible.