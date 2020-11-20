 Overwatch devs reveal new Priority Pass details as feature hits PTR - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch devs reveal new Priority Pass details as feature hits PTR

Published: 20/Nov/2020 1:03

by Andrew Amos
Sombra and Hanzo in Overwatch
Blizzard

Share

Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan unveiled the new Priority Pass system designed to cut queue times on November 16. Now, new details about the feature have been revealed as Blizzard looks to ship it live, first taking a detour past the Public Test Realm (PTR).

Blizzard have heeded players’ calls to fix queue time problems in Overwatch, implementing a new Priority Pass system.

The feature lets players jump the queue for popular roles at that time so they can get into game quicker. There is a pay-off for this privilege ⁠— you have to queue Flex originally, earning passes for wins and losses while doing so.

Segment begins at 2:35

“The goal of the system is to speed up queue times for everybody, and the way this is done is by highly encouraging the behavior that people queue for as many roles as possible, that’s the way to make the queue move as fast as possible,” Jeff Kaplan told players.

However, with the Priority Pass feature hitting the PTR on November 19, Blizzard have revealed more details about the system, and when we can potentially expect a release.

The Priority Pass system will work better the more players there are in queue. If you have a Priority Pass and start queuing for a role when there’s thousands of players looking for a game, you should notice a cut in queue times ⁠— especially for DPS mains.

The Priority Pass is expected to be a more long-term fix to compared to “band-aid” solutions in the past.

“The populations of the three roles are very different. Mathematically, it’s difficult to get around that, so Priority Pass is really about trying to equalize the populations queuing for games,” designer Scott Mercer said.

If you queue up in a team, not everyone will have to use a Priority Pass to be put in the fast-tracked queue. Only the players queueing up for “impacted roles” (mostly DPS players) will have to spend passes.

The game will also display exactly how much time you’ll be cutting off your queues by using a Priority Pass, so you can choose whether to use it or keep it in your pocket for a better time.

Blizzard, however, has warned players testing the feature that they shouldn’t expect drastic cuts in queue times on the PTR.

Blizzard Entertainment
DPS mains will get the most use out of Overwatch’s Priority Pass system.

“The Priority Pass’ ability to reduce queue times is heavily dependent on the number of people actively in queue. This means that if you use a Priority Pass on PTR, your queue times may remain relatively unchanged compared to queueing without using a Priority Pass,” community manager Josh Nash said.

“Our goal on the PTR is to test the stability of the feature rather than its efficacy at reducing queue times. We will get a better idea of the efficacy of the reduction to queue times once the feature reaches a much wider audience in the live environment.”

The Overwatch Priority Pass feature is now live on the PTR. It will be added to live servers in the coming weeks.

Pokemon

Pokemon cards sell for record-breaking $360,000 at auction

Published: 20/Nov/2020 4:10

by Brent Koepp
pokemon 1st edition booster box
The Pokemon Company / Wizards of the Coast

Share

Pokemon TCG

A 1999 1st Edition Pokemon base set booster box broke records on November 19, selling for $360,000 USD at auction. The incredibly rare Trading Card Game item sold for as much as a house.

The Pokemon TCG made its debut in 1999 as a companion to the popular Nintendo RPGs. Decades later, items once traded on school playgrounds can now be worth mind-blowing amounts of money.

In 2020, the Trading Card Game has seen a major explosion in value. And in November, a booster box sealed since the 90s has sold for a whopping $360k. The jaw-dropping price is a record for the item at auction.

Screenshot of a 1999 1st edition booster box from the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
The Pokemon Company / Wizards of the Coast
The booster box from 1999 is now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pokemon booster box sells for mind-blowing amount

In October, popular YouTuber Logan Paul put a major spotlight on the TCG when he spent a massive $216k on a 1999 Base Set Booster box. The star then opened the rare collectible live on stream in front of 400k viewers where he revealed the cards that were inside.

In November, the very same item went up for sale at the Heritage Auctions and sold for over $360k by the end of bidding on the 19th. The astronomical figure is approximately a 66% increase in value over what it had sold for previously – bringing in an extra $144k in just a month’s time.

Although Pokemon cards have seen a major explosion in sales prices over the last year, it should be pointed out that the record-breaking item is a 1st Edition. The insanely rare first print run was not only scarcely available in the 90s, but a sealed version of the box in 2020 is nearly impossible to find.

Screenshot of Pokemon card boost box selling at auction for $360k.
Heritage Auctions
The Pokemon card booster box from 1999 is now worth a ton.

The November 19 sale is a new record for the TCG collectible at auction, although the same item technically sold for $375k through a private seller earlier in the month. YouTube channel ‘Dumb Money’ went viral buying the booster box after it was revealed live to be fake and re-sealed. Although the channel claims to have later bought a second legitimate version for the incredible price.

Even though the item is a sealed 1st Edition, it’s still mind-blowing to think cards once thrown around by children decades ago are now going for as much as a house. If nothing else, the price tag will certainly cause fans of the series to run to their garage to see if they kept their childhood collection.