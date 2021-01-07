Insane Overwatch combo shows how Reinhardt can earn “sharpshooter” POTG

Overwatch players looking to score the special versions of the iconic “play of the game” screen will be shocked to learn that it’s possible to earn “sharpshooter” as Reinhardt.

There are many different POTG variants ranging from Lifesaver, where a player prevents a teammate from dying, to Shutdown, where the highlight is a hero interrupting an opponent’s ultimate.

However, one of the flashiest highlights is the “sharpshooter” POTG, where headshots, distance and more are taken into consideration.

Normally, sharpshooter highlights go to sniper heroes such as Hanzo or Widowmaker, but one player discovered that it’s possible to secure the illusive POTG as Reinhardt.

The only projectile tool in the tank’s arsenal is his Firestike ability, which deals 100 damage to anyone it hits. It also can’t headshot, so Reinhardt by himself can’t deal double damage with the ability.

Read More: Amazing Reaper cosplay would make the perfect Overwatch skin

It also has the unique trait of being able to travel through multiple opponents, which is what makes this trick possible to begin with.

In combination with Baptiste’s massive Amplification Matrix ultimate, Reinhart can manage to do 200 damage by sending his Firestrike though it – enough to eliminate most of the game’s roster in a single shot.

‘FelipeAvila’ used this to their advantage and posted a clip to Reddit showing how the combination resulted in the sharpshooter POTG.

Read More: Overwatch flank lets heroes reach Blizzard World Point B instantly

While defending on Temple of Anubis and time running out in the round, the Reinhardt player backed up sent the flaming projectile through his support’s Matrix and far off into the choke where the enemy team was grouping.

In just mere seconds, they had secured a quintuple kill, eliminating five members of the enemy team, who were at full HP – and a weakened Hammond who needed some healing.

And as you can see by the very beginning of the highlight intro, the POTG was classified as “sharpshooter,” proving the tank can snipe with the likes of Hanzo and Ashe.

Next time you’re playing Reinhardt and have a Baptiste on your team, try to coordinate this combination to score plenty of frags – and potentially even a special POTG.