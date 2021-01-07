Logo
Insane Overwatch combo shows how Reinhardt can earn “sharpshooter” POTG

Published: 7/Jan/2021 0:24

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Reinhardt

Overwatch players looking to score the special versions of the iconic “play of the game” screen will be shocked to learn that it’s possible to earn “sharpshooter” as Reinhardt.

There are many different POTG variants ranging from Lifesaver, where a player prevents a teammate from dying, to Shutdown, where the highlight is a hero interrupting an opponent’s ultimate.

However, one of the flashiest highlights is the “sharpshooter” POTG, where headshots, distance and more are taken into consideration.

Normally, sharpshooter highlights go to sniper heroes such as Hanzo or Widowmaker, but one player discovered that it’s possible to secure the illusive POTG as Reinhardt.

Reinhardt on Eichenwalde
Blizzard Entertainment
Reinhardt’s Firestrike can one-shot most of the cast through Amp Matrix.

The only projectile tool in the tank’s arsenal is his Firestike ability, which deals 100 damage to anyone it hits. It also can’t headshot, so Reinhardt by himself can’t deal double damage with the ability.

It also has the unique trait of being able to travel through multiple opponents, which is what makes this trick possible to begin with.

In combination with Baptiste’s massive Amplification Matrix ultimate, Reinhart can manage to do 200 damage by sending his Firestrike though it – enough to eliminate most of the game’s roster in a single shot.

Sharpshooter as Reinhardt? from Overwatch

‘FelipeAvila’ used this to their advantage and posted a clip to Reddit showing how the combination resulted in the sharpshooter POTG.

While defending on Temple of Anubis and time running out in the round, the Reinhardt player backed up sent the flaming projectile through his support’s Matrix and far off into the choke where the enemy team was grouping.

In just mere seconds, they had secured a quintuple kill, eliminating five members of the enemy team, who were at full HP – and a weakened Hammond who needed some healing.

Main tank powerhouse Reinhardt is back in rotation this week after a Hero Pool cycle on the sideline.
Blizzard Entertainment
With the right tools, Reinhardt can score kills from far away.

And as you can see by the very beginning of the highlight intro, the POTG was classified as “sharpshooter,” proving the tank can snipe with the likes of Hanzo and Ashe.

Next time you’re playing Reinhardt and have a Baptiste on your team, try to coordinate this combination to score plenty of frags – and potentially even a special POTG.

Apex Legends

How to get Wraith Queen of Hearts skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime

Published: 6/Jan/2021 22:41

by Tanner Pierce
Prime Gaming/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Prime Gaming have revealed that subscribers will be able to get their hands on a special Queen of Hearts skin for Wraith in Apex Legends during the month of January 2021. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the new Twitch skin.

Although Apex Legends’ Fight Night update has just been released, bringing a ton of new skins along with it, it seems like Prime Gaming subscribers who play the game will have another separate skin that they’ll be able to secure during the month of January 2021.

According to Prime Gaming themselves (previously known as Twitch Prime), a brand-new Wraith skin, titled the Queen of Hearts, will be available to subscribers within the next couple weeks.

The skin itself is pretty interesting, with the Legend dressed up as the in a similar style to, as one might expect, a queen of hearts playing card. Given how popular she is within the Apex community, it’s nice to get a brand-new skin for her, especially one that’s exclusive.

Of course, as with other Prime Gaming skins, this one is only available subscribers of the platform and won’t be available for other players in the foreseeable future. Here’s how you can make sure that you’ll receive your skin on January 14, 2021, when it releases.

How to get Wraith’s Queen of Hearts Prime Gaming skin

Prime Gaming
Subscribers will have to follow some basic instructions if they want to get their hands on the special Wraith skin.

As with every other Twitch Prime/Prime Gaming reward, subscribers will have to follow some instructions and make sure they’re all ready to get the skin when it releases.

It’s worth reminding folks that if they are an Amazon Prime subscriber, they’re already Prime Gaming subscribers, so you don’t have to sign up for a separate service.

  1. Visit the Prime Gaming website and log in
  2. Go the Apex Legends section
  3. Click “Claim Now” on the Queen of Hearts skin when it goes live
  4. Sign in and link your EA account if you haven’t already
  5. The skin should then appear in your in-game inventory

The last skin Prime Gaming had access to was one for Horizon, which was available up until Dec 28. At the time of writing, we have no idea how long subscribers will have to get their hands on this Wraith skin, but once we do, we’ll update this piece to reflect that new information.