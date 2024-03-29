New Overwatch 2 hero Venture can combo with Orisa for “peak” teamwipe

Venture has just recently been added to the game for a limited time before their debut, yet there’s already a way to make a huge play with this hero.

Venture, Overwatch 2’s latest DPS hero, is finally available in the game for a limited time before their Season 10 debut.

And just like any other new hero added to the game, this calls for players to experiment with their abilities to figure out certain tricks, rollouts, and even combos.

Well, it certainly didn’t take too long for one player to discover how powerful this hero can be when combined with Orisa’s ultimate.

As showcased in Overwatch 2 streamer Samito’s clip, Venture’s Tectonic Shock ultimate doesn’t only damage enemies but also knocks them up, providing more crowd control to the team.

Paired with Orisa’s Terra Surge that pulls enemies to Orisa, it gets harder to escape the ultimate and take cover.

With both ults and cc abilities combined, the team managed to pull off a 5k team wipe, leaving nobody in the enemy team alive.

There was just so much damage that it only took Venture two charges of their ultimate to chip away the health of squishy heroes while Orisa did the final blow to others.

Granted, they weren’t the only ones engaging in a team fight, but this could be a viable combo, seeing how things turn out in the end.

At the moment, Venture’s entire kit reminds some players of what old Doomfist used to look like in Overwatch one. Their mobility, both when burrowing and dashing forward, allows for more aggressive plays and cheeky rollouts on the map.