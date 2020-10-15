 McCree players are breaking Overwatch again in Halloween Terror update - Dexerto
Overwatch

McCree players are breaking Overwatch again in Halloween Terror update

Published: 15/Oct/2020 7:57

by Brad Norton
Blizzard

Halloween Terror McCree

The Halloween Terror event is back in Overwatch, meaning that players are finding new ways to mess with Junkenstein’s Revenge. 2020’s experiments might be the most damaging yet as the community is quite literally breaking the game.

Another year of Halloween Terror means another year of Junkenstein’s Revenge action. The fan-favorite PvE mode has made its mark five years in a row now, and players are continuing to find new ways to mess with it.

The wave-based mode comes with all-new Challenge Missions and powerful mini-bosses this time around. While you might be familiar with things by now, each week brings new variations into the mix.

No different from every other year, it’s the perfect experience to truly push heroes to their limits. You may have seen McCree’s Ultimate taking down dozens of Zomnics in previous iterations.

However, things have been taken to an entirely new level in 2020.

Mendatory Highest Noon for Junkenstein’s Event! from Overwatch

Thanks to the help of the Workshop, certain tweaks can be applied to the PvE experience. From extra health on the castle doors to outright disabling enemy attacks. There’s a ton that goes into this bot-destroying record hunt and this year is no different.

Reddit user ‘Sneakyguy164’ was all too prepared to fine-tune Junkenstein’s Revenge. After battling through the earlier rounds, it was time for things to ramp up with increased bot spawns and a ton of mini-bosses.

Before long, the lobby had so many moving characters that it refused to create any more. “After a certain amount of elites have spawned, the server considers itself overloaded and doesn’t spawn bots,” they explained. As they reached this point, with the maximum number of enemies on screen, it was time to mow them down.

McCree’s Ultimate was buffed by Ana’s Nano Boost and in a split moment, the game broke. Animations stopped playing, shots stopped firing, and textures bugged out. Roadhogs all over the map were left stuck in place as servers tried to catch up.

Overwatch Junkenstein's Revenge gameplay
Blizzard
Zomnics are no match for this ridiculous High Noon.

Once everything popped back into place, dozens of enemies instantly vanished. While the near server-crashing efforts were impressive, the creator of the Workshop mode hopes others will be considerate with it.

“Seeing as this post got way more attention than it did last year, I hope we won’t fry a server or two by having a bunch of people try it out,” they said.

You can check out this specific version of Junkenstein’s Revenge using the code: SEXYM. Just be careful not to take down any servers in your own attempts.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty Mobile adds Blackout map Alcatraz to battle royale mode

Published: 15/Oct/2020 6:06 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 6:37

by Brad Norton
Activision

Blackout Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile’s Anniversary update is in full effect to celebrate the launch of Season 11 and a few big surprises are on the way, including a limited time second map for the battle royale mode.

It’s the one year anniversary of CoD Mobile and the developers are celebrating in a big way. The full Season 11 patch notes outlined a bunch of new content on the horizon. From new rewards and weapons to a full Battle Pass and plenty more, there’s a ton to play for amidst the festivities.

However, there’s also plenty more excitement set to carry the hype through the entire season. Chief among the additions is a special, limited-time map coming just for the battle royale playlist. If you’re a long-time Call of Duty player, you’ll know the location all too well.

Blackout’s Alcatraz map will be available to play alongside the standard Isolated battle royale map you know already. 

Blackout map
Activision
Blackout’s Alcatraz map is making a return for a limited time in CoD Mobile.

“For our Anniversary Season we’re adding a limited time second map with Alcatraz,” the developers revealed on October 14. This location hasn’t been seen in Call of Duty since Black Ops 4’s take on the battle royale genre with Blackout.

If you weren’t around for its original run, Blackout is a considerably smaller map than what you might be used to in CoD Mobile. “Keep your head on a swivel and take advantage of the map’s verticality,” they advised. “Get up high and rain destruction on your enemies below.”

Similar to Warzone for PC and console players, plenty of vehicles were scattered around the original Blackout map. Expect to see some of those make a return, though every other gameplay element will play exactly the same as you’re used to.

It’s worth noting, however, that this map won’t be a permanent addition to the mobile experience. Alcatraz is included for the Anniversary celebration before it disappears again. Though given how much effort would have been required to port the map to CoD Mobile, it’s likely not the last time we see it.

CoD Mobile Alcatraz
Activision
Keep on high alert at all times as Alcatraz is a much smaller battle royale map than Isolation.

Expect to see plenty of surprises in the battle royale playlist throughout the next month. From new weapons to mods and a ton of balance updates, it’s easily one of the biggest patches to date.

Get caught up to speed before dropping in with a full rundown on the Season 11 patch notes here.

