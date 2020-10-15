McCree players are breaking Overwatch again in Halloween Terror update - Dexerto

The Halloween Terror event is back in Overwatch, meaning that players are finding new ways to mess with Junkenstein’s Revenge. 2020’s experiments might be the most damaging yet as the community is quite literally breaking the game.

Another year of Halloween Terror means another year of Junkenstein’s Revenge action. The fan-favorite PvE mode has made its mark five years in a row now, and players are continuing to find new ways to mess with it.

Advertisement

The wave-based mode comes with all-new Challenge Missions and powerful mini-bosses this time around. While you might be familiar with things by now, each week brings new variations into the mix.

No different from every other year, it’s the perfect experience to truly push heroes to their limits. You may have seen McCree’s Ultimate taking down dozens of Zomnics in previous iterations.

Advertisement

However, things have been taken to an entirely new level in 2020.

Thanks to the help of the Workshop, certain tweaks can be applied to the PvE experience. From extra health on the castle doors to outright disabling enemy attacks. There’s a ton that goes into this bot-destroying record hunt and this year is no different.

Reddit user ‘Sneakyguy164’ was all too prepared to fine-tune Junkenstein’s Revenge. After battling through the earlier rounds, it was time for things to ramp up with increased bot spawns and a ton of mini-bosses.

Advertisement

Before long, the lobby had so many moving characters that it refused to create any more. “After a certain amount of elites have spawned, the server considers itself overloaded and doesn’t spawn bots,” they explained. As they reached this point, with the maximum number of enemies on screen, it was time to mow them down.

Read More: Among Us comes to Overwatch with amazing custom game

McCree’s Ultimate was buffed by Ana’s Nano Boost and in a split moment, the game broke. Animations stopped playing, shots stopped firing, and textures bugged out. Roadhogs all over the map were left stuck in place as servers tried to catch up.

Once everything popped back into place, dozens of enemies instantly vanished. While the near server-crashing efforts were impressive, the creator of the Workshop mode hopes others will be considerate with it.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch cosplayer ready for Halloween as stunning Witch Mercy

“Seeing as this post got way more attention than it did last year, I hope we won’t fry a server or two by having a bunch of people try it out,” they said.

You can check out this specific version of Junkenstein’s Revenge using the code: SEXYM. Just be careful not to take down any servers in your own attempts.