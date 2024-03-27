Marvel Rivals has been crowned the “Overwatch killer” already

Marvel Rivals has already been dubbed an “Overwatch killer,” even though it’s not yet publicly available.

In partnership with NetEase Games, Marvel announced Marvel Rivals on March 27, promising a 6v6 hero shooter replete with heroes and villains.

A closed alpha for PC players on Steam and the Epic Games Store will go live on an unspecified date in May. As such, the public currently has no idea how the new experience will pan out in terms of gameplay.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Overwatch comparisons from spreading like wildfire across the web. Some have even gone as far as calling the Marvel title an “Overwatch killer.”

A few other social media posts ask that Marvel’s newly announced project “please be the Overwatch killer.”

How well the new Marvel-branded game will fare against Overwatch is currently unknown. But people aren’t only drawing comparisons to the seminal Blizzard shooter.

Based on the announcement trailer alone, Marvel Rivals has also been likened to free-to-play shooters Valorant and the lesser-discussed Paladins.

One such comment argues, “Marvel Rivals genuinely looks like a mix of Paladins and Valorant, people are saying ‘Overwatch killer’ with a straight face? get real.”

For now, these conclusions merely constitute guessing games based on limited information and gameplay footage. Everyone should have a better idea of the so-called “Overwatch killer” when Marvel Rivals enters its closed alpha phase in May.