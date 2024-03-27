Marvel Rivals beta & alpha release plans revealed by developers

Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play team-based shooter coming to PC sometime soon and players can help the developers work the kinks out of the new title in the game’s alpha and beta stages.

Marvel Rivals looks to be a new blockbuster hit for Marvel Games as fans have become enraptured with the game’s trailer and characters from across the comic universe.

A release date has not been announced for the game as of writing, but the developer has released details around its closed alpha stage. Players will be able to experience the Overwatch-like game before it officially releases if selected to join the alpha.

Will Marvel Rivals have an alpha?

The closed alpha for Marvel Rivals starts in May 2024, according to the game’s trailer.

How to sign up for the alpha

Interested players can sign up to participate in the alpha test on the Marvel Rivals website.

Players will have to give the developer their email, and location and answer a few questions to complete the signup section.

Fans will be able to play “a dozen playable Super Heroes and Super Villains, including iconic characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, Magneto, and Magik,” according to the developers.

Signing up for the closed alpha does not guarantee a spot in the testing phase of the game.

Will Marvel Rivals have a beta?

The Marvel Rivals’ best testing phase is the closed alpha as an open beta for the title has not been announced.

Based on the release schedule for other free-to-play titles, an open beta for the game should come close to the release of the game and be a primer for gamers ahead of its full release.

More details for the Marvel Rivals closed beta will be added as they are released.