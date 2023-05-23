How to unlock Symmetra Gardener skin in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has unveiled an all-new Gardner Symmetra skin alongside some other cosmetics just in time for spring.

A special new challenge has been added to Overwatch 2, giving players the opportunity to earn a whopping 60,000 Season 4 Battle Pass XP in addition to some nice new garden accessories.

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 has been a bit of a rocky one with the addition of the controversial hero Lifeweaver, the mediocre imbalanced Starwatch event, and the announcement that the upcoming PvE will not feature promised hero missions.

Nonetheless, despite the flower hero Lifeweaver not exactly blooming the way the devs intended, players can instead unlock a special Gardener Symmetra skin and it’s relatively easy to do so.

How to complete Overwatch 2 Seeds of Order challenge

Luckily, unlocking the Gardner Symmetra skin and other cosmetics shouldn’t take players that long to do so, especially if they’re able to win matches and speed the process along.

The first unlockable, a Seeds of Order voice line, can be easily earned by completing 8 games. Second, a Garden Gnome Souvenir is unlocked once 16 games are played.

Finally, the big prize, the epic Gardner skin, will be yours after completing 24 games. That may seem like a lot, but there’s a big catch that makes unlocking items a lot easier and less time-consuming.

Every match you win counts as two games being played, so in theory, you can unlock all the cosmetics by emerging victorious in 12 games, which for any avid Overwatch 2 fan, shouldn’t be too tough.

The added bonus of 60,000 XP should also help players complete their Battle Pass before the season ends, so be sure to take advantage of this challenge before it ends on May 29.